Quo Vadis, Aida’s Jasmila Zbanic: ‘It can happen anywhere in the world’

Knowing the Oscar-nominated movie would entice the ire of governments, the filmmakers didn’t even inform anybody they have been making it.

For most worldwide audiences watching Quo Vadis, Aida, they’d don’t have any conception of what it’s wish to reside by means of the hell that was the Srebrenica genocide.

The 1995 atrocity resulted within the homicide of greater than 8000 Bosniak males and boys by the hands of the Bosnian Serb Army, the army of the self-proclaimed secessionist Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Twenty-six years on, it’s an occasion that looms massive within the consciousness of the area, an important trauma that’s but to be reconciled. But for the remainder of the world, it was simply one other warfare in a spot they’ve by no means been.

“We have this tendency to forget and make mistakes, but Srebrenica was never very present in a lot of people’s minds,” Quo Vadis, Aida author and director Jasmila Zbanic advised information.com.au.

“I wanted to make a film that would be watched internationally, so my aim was also that it would resonate with people who didn’t have war as their experience, because I felt that what happened in Srebrenica can happen anywhere in the world.

“It doesn’t have to be war, but we have to understand that our institutions can betray us.”

Nominated for Best International Feature on the 2021 Oscars, Quo Vadis, Aida dramatises the pivotal days throughout which the under-resourced and overwhelmed United Nations forces withdrew from Srebrenica, leaving its residents to be killed by the hands of the now-convicted warfare felony General Ratko Mladic.

Zbanic centred her movie on the fictional character of Aida, a UN translator who, within the chaos, desperately makes an attempt to safe secure passage for her husband and two teenage sons because it grew to become clear the UN wouldn’t be defending the city and its folks.

Aida could also be fictional, however the state of affairs was not – and Zbanic was acutely aware of being as correct as she may whereas nonetheless talking the “language of film”.

“When films are based on facts, you try to respect every fact. Films help [audiences] enter that world, you can feel what it’s like to be a person involved [in that situation], they can identify [with the character] so they can understand it better.

“When you read 8372 [people] died, it’s a number. But in the film, it’s a person, it’s somebody who loved the same kind of music. You connect with human beings and for 103 minutes, you are there.

“You are with these people, this is an experience that no other media can transport you to.”

Quo Vadis, Aida is an eye-opening, emotionally charged and confronting story, with the gravity of historic fact.

Of course, historical past is ceaselessly disputed, particularly with regards to wars, and Zbanic confronted myriad challenges to mount Quo Vadis, Aida, which ended up being funded as a co-production between 9 nations.

“Srebrenica is still a very heated political subject, because the genocide is still denied by Serbian authorities. They’re spending a lot of money to deny it.

“I knew when I was making this film, about a subject Serbian authorities don’t recognise or want to hide, it would create obstacles. We decided to not announce we were even filming.

“We still had obstacles from within the Bosnian government, where some authorities are still connected with war criminals, and they didn’t allow us to have some locations and some military equipment. It was a lot of work.”

The movie’s lead, a riveting Jasna Duricic, is Serbian. Zbanic known as her “amazingly brave” to simply accept the position.

No Serbian distributor would take the movie on for cinema launch, however Zbanic stated the film travelled underground and located itself in folks’s properties in the course of the pandemic. While she acquired a number of constructive suggestions from Serbian viewers, the filmmaker stated it additionally engendered unfavourable reactions from right-wing politicians and media.

“But many people think differently. Not all Serbs supported genocide, they have nothing to do with that.”

It wasn’t simply exterior challenges Zbanic confronted. She first conceived of constructing a movie about Srebrenica when she 10 years in the past learn Under the UN Flag by Hasan Nuhanovic, however she didn’t really feel prepared.

It was solely 5 years in the past that she knew that as a filmmaker and as a girl, she had the talents and maturity to deal with a manufacturing of Quo Vadis, Aida’s scale and depth.

She additionally stated that as a feminine filmmaker, she had a unique perspective about warfare than to a few of her male counterparts.

“As a woman, directing a film about war, I don’t find anything spectacular or beautiful about war. For me, all these stories about war that are patriotic or [dressed up] as bringing democracy or [pitting] good against evil is completely false.

“There are so many lies about war. War is always profit. I show it in a scene where a woman is cooking her lunch and she’s shot in her back while soldiers are stealing her property. Every war is about stealing. That, for me, is the image of war.”

Because of its Oscar consideration final yr, Quo Vadis, Aida has been seen by extra folks than Zbanic had imagined potential.

That’s a world viewers who now understands that Srebrenica will not be previously – not for everybody, and Quo Vadis, Aida captures the battle of reckoning with a painful historical past.

“Even though it happened 26 years ago, a lot of this trauma is still present in our everyday life. Sometimes it feels like it happened yesterday.

“The problem is there are still 1000 bodies of these boys that are missing. They are still somewhere in the mass graves that Serbian authorities are hiding. Because, of course, if you have bodies, then somebody killed them, and you can go to trial and people will be imprisoned.

“That’s what they’re trying to cover-up and not disclose. Because of that, you have mothers who are still searching for bodies. It’s not something that’s finished.

“We feel it has to finish, and we have to go on. Not denying it or forgetting it, but seeing the truth so we can go on.”

Quo Vadis, Aida is in cinemas from Thursday, February 17