R-Day Parade New Guidelines: Unvaccinated, Children Under 15 Not Allowed

Counter drone expertise is getting used for air area safety. (File)

New Delhi:

People attending the Republic Day parade have to be absolutely vaccinated in opposition to Covid and kids under 15 years of age won’t be allowed to attend the perform, a set of pointers issued by the Delhi Police said.

Police additionally stated that individuals must adhere to all Covid-protocols, reminiscent of sporting face masks and sustaining social distancing, on the programme on Rajpath on January 26.

“It is necessary to have both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine. Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

It stated that youngsters under 15 years of age usually are not allowed within the perform.

The nationwide Covid vaccination programme, which initially began with well being care and frontline staff on January 16 final yr, was step by step prolonged for all these above 18 years of age.

From this month, youngsters within the age group of 15-18 years began getting vaccinated, and healthcare and frontline staff and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities are being given ‘precaution’ doses, amid a spike in circumstances as a result of Omicron variant.

Listing the rules, the Delhi Police tweeted that the seating blocks will open for guests at 7 am and requested them to reach accordingly.

Since parking is proscribed, guests have been suggested to make use of carpool or taxi. They are additionally requested to hold a legitimate id card and cooperate throughout safety verify, it stated.

“There will be a provision for depositing remote-controlled car lock keys in each parking area,” police tweeted.

On Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had stated over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for safety duties within the nationwide capital and anti-terror measures intensified in view of Republic Day.

These personnel, embrace deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors, sub-inspectors. Police personnel, commandos, officers and jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have additionally been deployed, he had stated.

On Republic Day safety preparations, Mr Asthana had stated 27,723 Delhi Police personnel together with 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs and 753 inspectors have been deployed within the capital for the parade. They are being assisted by 65 firms of CAPFs.

He had talked about that the anti-terror measures taken embrace blockades (nakka bandi) at numerous locations, checking of autos, resorts, lodges and dharamshalas and numerous verification drives like that of tenants, servants, labourers.

In the final two months, the anti-terror measures have been intensified, the commissioner has stated.

Counter drone expertise is getting used for air area safety. The safety in and across the space the place the Republic Day celebrations will happen has additionally been secured with the assistance of the Delhi Police and different companies, Mr Asthana had stated.

To create consciousness, he had stated that via social media, police are additionally placing out information and necessary data in order that no anti-social aspect runs a misinformation marketing campaign.

About visitors preparations, Mr Asthana had stated an advisory has already been issued stating particular restrictions on routes in order that no inconvenience is prompted to common public.

According to a latest order, operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, together with UAVs, paragliders and scorching air balloons, over the nationwide capital has been prohibited in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

The order got here into impact on January 20 and would stay in power until February 15.