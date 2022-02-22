R Praggnanandhaa Is Good At Tactics, Not Surprised At His Defeating World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen: AICF Secretary | Chess News

Secretary of All India Chess Federation (AICF) Bharat Singh Chauhan shouldn’t be stunned at 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa’s gorgeous world champion Magnus Carlsen within the eighth spherical of the continued Airthings Masters and says the younger Indian participant has been constantly performing properly in numerous worldwide occasions. “I am not surprised at the way he is playing in various international events and the way he is performing. I expect more fireworks from these youngsters Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Gukesh, Erigaisi Arjun. All of them have done well. Praggnanandhaa has defeated Carlsen which is a wonderful feeling. He had a good game. He is seeded third from the bottom in the tournament in which he is playing. The mindset with which he is playing he is not concerned about who he is playing against and he is playing all the top players,” Chauhan informed ANI.

Praggnanandhaa toppled world champion Carlsen of Norway in 39 strikes. The AICF Secretary stated the younger Indian participant is “very dynamic and tactically well-versed”.

“Praggnanandhaa puts his best in all the games 39 moves or 89 moves. He keeps fighting till the end. He is very well-versed with the theory and very dynamic. Good at tactics also, so I think it was a wonderful game,” Chauhan stated.

After beating the World Champion Praggnanandhaa got here again with two extra victories exhibiting that his win was not a flash within the pan. The 16-year-old registered victories in opposition to Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk in rounds 10 and 12 of the Airthings Masters, a web based speedy Chess competitors.

“It is expected from him. He is doing well and he can defeat any player in the world. No top player can take him lightly. He is a great player and I am sure with the great mindset, great opening preparations and tactical play, he is really wonderful. I see a big future in him,” Chauhan stated.

Praggnanandhaa’s win over Carlsen was a type of candy revenge because the Norwegian dethroned Indian legend Viswanathan Anand as World Chess Champion in 2013. So far solely three Indians have managed to beat Carlsen. Before Praggnanandhaa, P Harikrishna and Viswanathan Anand have overwhelmed the Norwegian.

“It is just one game and Anand is still strong. He can beat Magnus even today or any player in the world. Anand is Anand. So, youngsters will take revenge (for) which our yesteryears champions are having minus scores against him. These youngsters will bring glory to the country,” Chauhan stated.