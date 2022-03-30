R1.9m police PPE tender fraud case postponed | News24

A bunch of 15 have appeared in courtroom for alleged PPE corruption.

A case involving police private protecting tools tender fraud allegations has been postponed.

Six firms have been added to the record of 15 accused.

The group is accused of inflicting a provider to unduly profit from the procurement of latex gloves in April 2020 for the police.

A R1.9 million police private protecting tools (PPE) tender fraud case has been postponed for greater than three months within the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting within the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

The case was postponed to 19 July for authorized session, in keeping with Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

There are 21 accused within the case after six firms had been added to the record of accused.

The six firms are Argan Automotive, Gautools, Kgotho Trading Enterprise, Siyangoba Trading and Projects, Umbanatie Trading and Projects and Vatika Trading and Projects, Seboka stated.

Last Friday, one of many accused, a former head of provide chain for the police, Brigadier James Ramanjalum, who’s accused of fraud and plotting to kill folks investigating him, was denied bail. Ramanjalum is a former police supervisor inside the nationwide provide chain.

His co-accused – businessperson Lorette Joubert; Kumarasen Prithiviraj; Volan Prithiviraj, a former worker of the suppliers; Maricha Joubert; former cops Ramahlapi Mokwena, Lesetja Mogotlane, Veeran Naipal, Alpheus Makhetha and Kysamula Mabasa; police clerk Marcell Marne; retired police officer Isaac Ngobeni; serving police officer Stephinah Mahlangu; and civilian Salamina Khoza – had been granted bail in February.

Another co-accused, businessman Kishene Chetty, was granted bail of R250 000 with strict circumstances.

The 15 had been arrested for allegedly inflicting a provider to unduly profit from the procurement of latex gloves in April 2020 for the police. Their arrests adopted an investigation into the seize of the police procurement and provide chain to help entrance firms to attain profitable contracts and facilitate kickbacks to senior officers, Seboka stated.

News24 beforehand reported that Ramanjalum was denied bail after the Investigating Directorate’s lead prosecutor instructed the courtroom he was present in possession of witnesses’ private info when he was arrested. He had additionally allegedly plotted to kill investigators and the prosecution lead, Seboka stated.

Ramanjalum can also be implicated in a multimillion-rand blue lights tender fraud case.

In that case, he faces 392 prices, together with fraud, corruption, theft and cash laundering associated to a R191 million tender to suit 1 500 police automobiles with blue lights.

