R3.2 billion failed to bail out SABC, oversight committee hears | Fin24

According to the Auditor General’s workplace, a R3.2 billion bailout the SABC bought did little to enhance its monetary place.

It is battling to generate sufficient income and or get clear audits.

The public broadcaster can also be lacking some key abilities that may assist it enhance inside monetary controls.

The R3.2-billion bailout authorities gave the SABC three years in the past did little to enhance its monetary place, with irregular spend and different monetary considerations nonetheless dogging Auckland Park, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts heard on Wednesday.

The broadcaster shouldn’t be producing sufficient income; it’s nonetheless battling poor record-keeping from prior years; and employees want coaching because the SABC faces “internal control deficiencies” that cease it from attaining clear audits.

The workplace of the Auditor General warned the committee that whereas the general public service broadcaster was allotted over R3 billion within the 2019/2020 monetary yr – transferred to the SABC in tranches of R2.1 billion and R1.1 billion respectively – it’s nonetheless struggling to cowl its prices.

The SABC bought a professional audit opinion from the Auditor General in 2021, with irregular expenditure remaining excessive, regardless of falling from R5.3 billion in 2020 to R2.8 billion the subsequent yr.

This is partly because of the ongoing impression of earlier years, the committee heard.

The broadcaster noticed a fall in income over the previous two years, incurring a internet lack of R530 million in 2021 in comparison with a internet lack of R511 million in 2020.

In a bid to generate earnings, SABC administration has known as for a family levy to interchange the present TV licence system, which might cowl a broader vary of gadgets. It additionally desires non-public broadcasters to gather income on behalf of the SABC.

But within the meantime, Auditor General enterprise government Andries Sekgetho stated the SABC didn’t implement ample procedures to establish and document all situations of irregular expenditure from prior years – nor the potential impression of those transactions on the continued multi-year contracts concluded in these years.

“Unfortunately, the SABC did not attain favourable audit outcomes. They got a qualified audit outcome. The qualification is primarily driving by inability to disclose its balance of irregular expenditure,” stated Sekgatho.

Sekgatho additionally stated whereas the broadcaster was making an attempt to resolve the issue, supporting proof was not out there for a few of the older contracts the SABC had.

“Management (at the SABC) is trying to clear the qualification (the qualified audit opinion). They are investigating the drivers of the irregular expenditure, to make a determination that is accurate, reliable and complete.

“They will even have interaction the National Treasury for any association to write down off these balances and also you want the proof for that,” Sekgatho said.

He said the entity still struggles to generate higher rates of revenue than its costs, driving the public service broadcaster to eat into its reserves.

Additionally, it faces crucial skills gaps that leave it battling to manage internal financial controls.

“We have additionally famous insufficient coaching of employees in provide chain administration. Payments in some situations are made with out supporting contracts. There are inside management deficiencies. Recommendations embody that administration proceed with the method of investigating irregular expenditure,” he said.

The Auditor General also said the SABC’s head of supply chain management position was vacant during the year under review and that this contributed to the slow progress in strengthening the internal control environment.

Scopa member for the Democratic Alliance Alf Lees asked if the Auditor General is satisfied that the SABC is a going concern, and what the implications for its legal requirements would be if the broadcaster were no longer a going concern.

Sekgatho said according to the strictest definition – mainly whether the entity could continue operating into the next audit cycle – the SABC remained a going concern, but he warned that the SABC still had limited resources.

“[W]e have been happy that the going concern precept was met after we signed the monetary statements. However, we highlighted materials uncertainties as a result of the ratios counsel a decline in sources out there to the entity…The decline stays a priority for us,” Sekgatho stated.

Get the largest enterprise tales emailed to you each weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.