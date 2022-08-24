R350 grant: New rules mean beneficiaries cannot ‘unreasonably refuse’ employment or training | News24

Chairs that have been introduced out for grant candidates at Sassa’s workplace in Bellville, Cape Town.

Sassa launched new laws to manage the federal government’s R350 grant for the unemployed.

Every three months, beneficiaries should affirm whether or not they’re nonetheless in want of the grant.

It defaults the consumer to “not requiring the grant”, if they don’t re-engage each three months.

New laws require beneficiaries of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant to not “unreasonably refuse” to simply accept employment or academic alternatives.

In addition to this, beneficiaries must affirm each three months whether or not they’re nonetheless in want of the R350 grant.

If they fail to take action, the grant will not be paid.

On Tuesday, particulars of a number of new laws to handle the cost of the R350 grant have been shared with the Select Committee on Health and Social Services.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and officers from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) introduced their plans and challenges in administering the grant.

Briefing lawmakers within the National Council of Provinces, the Department of Social Development’s chief director, Brenton van Vrede, mentioned:

A brand new situation has been added to the laws requiring purchasers to not unreasonably refuse to simply accept employment or academic alternatives. Sassa is within the strategy of getting into right into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Public Works in addition to the Employment and Labour to facilitate knowledge sharing and exchanges between the events.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s Expanded Public Works Programme gives poverty and revenue aid via momentary work for the unemployed.

Another new requirement inserted into the laws requires candidates to substantiate whether or not they nonetheless want the grant each three months.

“This is to enable Sassa to pick up changes to the applicant/beneficiary status, which may be missed through only data checks. It will encourage more active engagement between the applicant/beneficiary and Sassa using digital platforms. It defaults the client to ‘not requiring the grant’ if they do not re-engage every three months,” he mentioned.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in his State of the Nation Address that the SRD grant can be prolonged till March 2023, laws needed to be modified.

Subsequent to the lifting of the State of National Disaster in March, the division needed to develop new laws below the Social Assistance Act as a substitute of the Disaster Management Act.

“We were aware that the State of Disaster would be lifted soon, [so] the third iteration involved us to shift from the Disaster Management Act to social assistance framework. By implication, because this was within in a new legislative framework and essentially a new legislative framework, this does require that people must re-apply for the grant.

“Because of the restricted price range, we might goal 10 million folks, and within the earlier iteration, we reached about 11 million folks,” Van Vrede mentioned.

Earlier this month, Zulu made a closing proposal to raise the means test for the SRD grant to R624 a month.

This means that anyone with a monthly income of more than R624 a month – which is the food poverty line – will not qualify for the grant. The maximum income level to qualify was set at R350 from 1 April, which caused large numbers of applicants to be disqualified.

The department’s deputy director-general, Brenda Sibeko, said it is proposing the grant be continued while legislative matters are ironed out.

“This ought to proceed past the present monetary 12 months whereas we get the ultimate coverage and legislative issues in place. We are engaged on tips on how to prolong this present SRD grant after which, going ahead, as soon as the laws is finished, implement primary revenue help,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sassa had, by 11 August, received 2 455 607 appeals in relation to SRD-R350 grant declines.

In April, 769 399 applications were declined, 401 170 in May, and 1 285 038 in June.

“The processes governing the consideration of an enchantment for SRD-R350 is that the Independent Tribunal would, when contemplating an enchantment, reassess the choice of Sassa in opposition to the related and up to date info at its disposal, supplied that such info was related to the applicant’s standing through the month of evaluation to which the precise enchantment relates,” Van Vrede mentioned.

The tribunal is required to adjudicate these appeals inside a interval of 90 days from the date of receipt thereof.