R500k bail for man who allegedly defrauded Johannesburg woman of R3m | News24

A Justice of the Peace granted a Ugandan nationwide R500 000 bail in a case the place he is charged for fraud and cash laundering.

Amon Amonelo Namara was granted bail on Wednesday.

He allegedly defrauded a girl of R3 million.

The Justice of the Peace, Nishani Beharie, set the hefty bail quantity for Amon Amonelo Namara due to the gravity of the fees.

Namara, 43, appeared within the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He is accused of defrauding a girl of R3 million by coercing her to speculate the cash in his new enterprise enterprise. The lady borrowed the cash from two pals and gave it to Namara.

However, the multimillion-rand enterprise enterprise didn’t materialise as Namara allegedly disappeared with the cash.

It was beforehand reported that Namara allegedly met the girl on the relationship web site, Tinder, though this was not talked about in courtroom.

The prosecutor, Goitsemang Gorewang, learn an affidavit ready by the Hawks’ investigating officer, Sello Mohapeloa. Gorewang opposed Namara’s bail software, claiming he was within the nation illegally.

“After obtaining the money from her friends, the victim electronically transferred R1.3 million into Namara’s FNB account. She later withdrew R1.7 million in portions and handed it over to the applicant.

“She realised that she was scammed after the accused disappeared. Namara purchased a blue Mercedes-Benz car for R722 000 from WeBuyCars. He purchased the car in money, utilizing the quantity the sufferer transferred into his FNB account,” said Gorewang.

Namara apparently later personalised the car’s registration number to DUNCANH GP.

The car was registered under the name of Namara’s ex-wife. She later denied giving him permission to register the car under her name.

Previous conviction

Namara has a previous conviction for fraud. He was sentenced to a R20 000 fine or one-year sentence in 2010.

“There are different instances opened in opposition to him. His ex-wife opened instances of intimidation and customary assault in opposition to him. There is one other case of fraud being investigated in opposition to him,” said Gorewang.

“He obtained his visa fraudulently by forging his ex-wife’s signature. After his conviction and sentence, Namara was eligible for deportation. He was prevented from renewing his visa by the house affairs division.”

Gorewang said the Hawks were collecting evidence in other pending cases.

“If he’s launched on bail, he might tamper with proof. He might evade trial as a result of he’s eligible for deportation. He obtained his visa by means of misrepresentation strategies, claiming he resided with a South African lady.

“His ex-wife registered a criminal case against him for using her name to obtain a visa. He is a prohibited person who doesn’t qualify for any port of entry visa because he was convicted of fraud in 2010,” Gorewang mentioned.

Namara’s lawyer, Eric Bryer, disputed that Namara was a flight threat and that he was illegally within the nation.

“He fathered two children, aged 16 and nine, with his ex-wife. His children are dependent on him. He is the sole breadwinner, earning R35 000 per month as a sales representative. On 17 January, my client applied for the renewal of his visa with home affairs.

“If he had been unlawful within the nation, his software wouldn’t be entertained. He has been within the nation since 2009, the identical yr he married his spouse. The couple divorced in 2009.

“He has a pending case of common assault registered at Sandton SAPS. His Ugandan passport is with the investigating officer. He is not in possession of any passport.

“The applicant has no want to flee South Africa. There isn’t any threat that he would intrude with witnesses. There isn’t any chance of endangering the general public. His household will undergo prejudice if he’s incarcerated. He will adjust to all bail circumstances,” Bryer said.

Beharie said if Namara was illegally in the country, the police should arrest him.

“I suggest to set bail excessive, in order that you do not flee the nation. You will not be allowed to go away Gauteng with out the permission of the investigating officer. You are additionally not allowed to go away South Africa. You should report twice at a close-by police station,” Beharie mentioned.

