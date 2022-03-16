R500m West Rand Covid hospital faces uncertainty as 20 staff members set to leave | Citypress
The provincial authorities invested R460 million within the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville on the West Rand after it was recognized as a Covid-19 crucial care facility. It was handed over to the well being division on May 14. Photo: Gauteng Government/Twitter
It will not be but clear what’s going to occur to the multimillion-rand AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville on the West Rand as about 20 workers members are set to go away on the finish of this month.
The provincial government does not even own the building as the donation by the Anglo Ashanti mining company has not been finalised.