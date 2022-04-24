R5m in counterfeit car parts seized in Hawks raid in Johannesburg | News24

The Hawks confiscated greater than R5 million in counterfeit automobile components throughout a raid in Johannesburg.

The

Hawks have confiscated greater than R5 million in counterfeit automobile components throughout a

raid in Johannesburg.

Officers

carried out a search and seizure operation at a warehouse in Tulisa Park on

Friday, the place they discovered counterfeit automobile spares had been being bought to the general public.

They

discovered “large quantities of bearings” with the branding and brand of

producer NSK, mentioned Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nkwalase.

Nkwalase mentioned:

Samples of the NSK bearings had been bought throughout the investigation into allegations of promoting and distribution of counterfeit car spares, and a search warrant was efficiently obtained. Large portions of bearings with NSK model and brand had been present in what turned out to be an enormous scale distribution warehouse facility. All the products to the estimated worth of R5 million had been seized for additional investigation.

Two

individuals, aged 49 and 52, would face prison and civil processes, mentioned Nkwalase.

“They

will, at a later stage, be served with [a] J175 summons to seem in courtroom for contravention

of the Counterfeit Goods Act as soon as all investigations are concluded,”

Nkwalase added.

