Rabada has five, de Grandhomme hits ton, South Africa lead by 71

Innings New Zealand 294 (de Grandhomme 120*, Rabada 5-60) path South Africa364 (Erwee 108, Wagner 4-102) by 71 runs

Colin de Grandhomme ‘s second Test century and a 133-run sixth-wicket stand with Daryl Mitchell allowed New Zealand to chip away at a sizeable South African first innings however they conceded a 71-run deficit. Kagiso Rabada ‘s eleventh Test five-for, which included two wickets in two balls, saved the guests in entrance on a chilly, cloudy, seamer-friendly day in Christchurch.

South Africa caught to a short-ball plan for a lot of the third day and dismissed New Zealand earlier than the second new ball was due. de Grandhomme, who scored a counter-attacking half-century on the second night, picked up the place he left off, hitting the primary ball of the day, a full supply from Marco Jansen, sq. of the wicket for 4.

Mitchell had performed a supporting position to de Grandhomme yesterday however noticed a chance to get in on the motion. He pulled Kagiso Rabada’s third ball over midwicket and top-edged a hook off Jansen over the wicketkeeper to pressure South Africa to rethink their bang-it-in lengths.

Rabada’s plan was to assault the stumps with full deliveries with the odd shock bouncer however he often went too full. Mitchell introduced up his third fifty off an overpitched supply that he clipped off his toes after which took the partnership to 100 runs with a a look to tremendous leg.

Colin de Grandhomme spent greater than 45 minutes within the nineties Getty Images

Wiaan Mulder was the primary change of the day and was greeted with back-to-back boundaries by de Grandhomme, who hit him by means of the covers after which down the bottom to maneuver into the seventies. Mulder bowled just one over earlier than Dean Elgar turned to Keshav Maharaj, the one specialist spinner taking part in within the match, and de Grandhomme paddled him tremendous for 4 first-up.

Maharaj continued, looking for activate a day when temperatures had been barely above 10 levels celsius, and was ultimately rewarded when he hit Mitchell on the pad in entrance of off stump. Mitchell was given out lbw however reviewed, just for ball-tracking to point out the ball was hitting the center of center stump. Maharaj may have had a second when Kyle Jamieson pressed ahead and virtually offerred an opportunity to crazy level however needed to be content material with holding his finish. de Grandhomme reached his century with a 3, off Maharaj, by means of backward level, off the 138th ball he confronted. After taking simply 36 balls for his first fifty, de Grandhomme confirmed a extra affected person aspect, with 102 for his second. He was dropped by Kyle Verreynne six balls later, when he gloved a pull off Jansen.

But Jansen didn’t have to attend too lengthy to have success. He eliminated Jamieson off the subsequent ball, when the batter clipped a brief ball to leg gully and opened up the New Zealand tail within the penultimate over earlier than the break.

New Zealand got here out post-lunch with clear intent to maintain attacking. Tim Southee lasted three balls earlier than he top-edged a pull off Jansen to midwicket. De Grandhomme responded with a six two balls later.

Neil Wagner hooked and ramped Jansen and charged Maharaj, producing shades of his 49 within the first Test, however the enjoyable did not as final as lengthy this time. He holed out for 21 two balls earlier than the second new ball was due. Matt Henry adopted swimsuit off the very subsequent supply, higher reducing Rabada straight to deep level to depart de Grandhomme stranded on a career-best 120.