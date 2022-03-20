Rabada roars at the Wanderers as pink Proteas chase 195 to square ODI series | Sport

Kagiso Rabada offered a stark reminder of what the Proteas might be lacking within the upcoming Test collection after spearheading a bowling effort that places his aspect in a strong place to sq. the present white-ball skirmish in opposition to Bangladesh on the Wanderers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old talisman was potent in pink, harvesting an excellent haul of 5/39 because the Tigers have been restricted to 194/9.

Interestingly, it is solely his second five-wicket haul in 84 matches within the 50-over format, his earlier coming virtually seven years again in a emphatic debut in opposition to selfsame Bangladesh, when he sensationally took 6/16, together with a hat-trick.

Rabada exploited the two-paced nature of the floor in his first spell, interspersing his typical fireplace with a fuller size that labored a deal with.

It gave him the very important wicket of Shakib Al Hasan within the third over, who spooned a flick to leg to cowl, earlier than his additional bounce accounted for Litton Das (15) and Yasir Ali.

Along with a gentle Lungi Ngidi, he had the Tigers in large strife, particularly after Wayne Parnell benefited from that strain in trapping Mushfiqur Rahim in entrance to go away them 34/5.

Moments later although, Parnell pulled up with a hamstring harm earlier than he might full his third over, robbing skipper Temba Bavuma of specialist choices on condition that the South Africans solely went into the match with 5 front-line bowlers.

And it had some penalties.

That meant he himself needed to bowl simply over six over to make up Parnell’s quota and likewise did not get the very best service out of his spinners.

Tabraiz Shamsi, again after a mildly controversial omission within the opening match in Centurion, was wily and economical in taking 1/26 from his 10, however Keshav Maharaj was surprisingly poor.

As a outcome, Bangladesh might steadily mount a restoration, first via Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain (72) after which Afif and Mehidy Hasan (38).

In truth, the latter pair illustrated as soon as once more that they’re a combo for a disaster, including a report 86 for the seventh wicket, lower than a month after sensationally including an unbeaten 174 to stump Afghanistan.

South Africa weren’t helped within the area, the place Janneman Malan dropped two regulation catches earlier than atoning with two grabs in a while.

In all honesty, they could’ve been a steeper goal had Rabada not come again for his second spell, the place he nabbed the important thing pair of Afif and Mehidy.

He was certainly a category above.