Rabbit pulls out her fur to prepare bed for babies. Watch heartwarming video

A video documenting a rabbit’s nesting behaviour has gone massively viral on social media. It was posted on Instagram with the caption, “Watch till the end.” The caption additionally accompanied a number of hashtags, together with #bunny, #trending and #reelsinstagram, and two emoticons. The video is a tad bit emotional and may go away you teary-eyed.

The video was posted by a web page that goes by the username @bunny_zisuzara12. It opens with a textual content, “Why is she picking hair?” It then reveals a rabbit pulling out her fur to organize a mattress for her infants. As the video progresses, the rabbit falls whereas making an attempt to tug the curtain however will get up and tries once more. Towards the tip, she efficiently builds a mattress for her infants.

Watch the viral video under:

The video was shared on August 2 and has since amassed over 2.2 million views. It has additionally raked up greater than 2.3 lakh likes and quite a few feedback.

“Mom is mom,” posted a person. “My heart dropped when she fell while pulling the curtain,” wrote one other with a pleading face emoticon. “Mother makes all the sacrifice for her kids,” commented a 3rd with a coronary heart emoticon. “I had tears in my eyes cuz it’s just been just a few days I lost my pet rabbit,” shared a fourth.