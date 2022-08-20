Rabid fox found in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER – A fox in Gloucester has examined constructive for rabies, the town’s Health Department stated Friday night.

Gloucester Health Department urges anybody whose pet might have come into contact with this fox on or earlier than Aug. 10 to contact Gloucester Animal Control. City of Gloucester



The fox was discovered on Concord Street on Wednesday. Any one that was bitten or scratched by the fox or was uncovered to the fox’s saliva is at excessive danger for rabies and will name the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (accessible 24 hours) or a well being care supplier for a danger evaluation.

Disease might be prevented by receiving a sequence of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis photographs quickly after publicity.

Anyone who’s pet may have are available contact with this fox ought to contact Gloucester Animal Control.