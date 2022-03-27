Race-by-race preview and tips for Monday meeting at Quirindi

How to play it: Eezee Boomer to win Odds and Evens: Split Loading Race 3 – 3pm: MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) Open contest right here. Progressive filly 10. Flying Squad was closely backed earlier than dashing residence late into a spot third-up. Again has to barter a tough extensive draw, however kind rider sticks and the additional 250m is right. Was scratched from Grafton on Sunday to be saved for this.

Dangers: Provincial filly 11. Jester Statement has been given loads of time on the trials, close-up in her most up-to-date on Soft 7 floor. Draws inside, and bred to thrive on rain-affected floor being by Press Statement. Stepping again out to this distance is a giant plus for four-year-old 1. Ananagram who has labored residence okay from nicely again in his final couple underneath the identical weight. Loved how three-year-old 3. Senzamadre has attacked the road late in two runs to start out his profession, though from the extensive draw will want a tonne of pace on up entrance dropping again 100m in distance. Must respect calmly raced filly 14. Rockbarton Lass third-up from a softer draw; whereas watching the betting on Preferment filly 8. Cherokee Cherry on debut for a sensible recent steady behind a quiet trial. How to play it: Flying Squad to win Odds and Evens: Split Race 4 – 3.35pm: BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1000m)

Capable mare 5. Jilloni was well-supported from an every manner value first-up in comparable grade earlier than weakening after monitoring the pace. That was her first run in additional than six months on a heavy floor, and she or he’ll come on massive right here from a softer draw. Dangers: Despite being drawn off the monitor and carrying a giant weight, four-year-old 2. Mr Cruise is able to win having hit the road in his final three towards deeper opposition. Drawn the within, 6. Sharkim closed off okay in a helpful kind CL1, and an necessary gear change has been made. Gap to the remaining headed by last-start winner in weaker grade 11. Sportsman and 7. Jeykll who’s match and drops at school. How to play it: Jilloni every manner and trifecta 2,5,6/2,5,6,7,11/2,5,6,7,11 Odds and Evens: Split Race 5 – 4.10pm: BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1600m)

Tough race, however underrated mare 4. Bridges To Babylon is over the chances third-up. Improved sharply final begin operating residence from nicely again after being well-supported available in the market, carries 1.5kg much less and the additional 200m is a giant plus. Dangers: The handicapper might need bought maintain of topweight and sophistication runner 1. Vandangle after successful three of his final 4 round this form of journey. Was terrific surging down the center final begin in deeper grade after bungling the beginning, however up 4kg and drawn off the monitor, and with an apprentice changing prime metro hoop, he’s underneath the chances. Included in exotics 6. Heredero who steps up in distance after operating residence in his final three; 5. Forever Jude fourth-up; and 3. The Borough sneaking again down in weight. How to play it: Bridges To Babylon every manner Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 – 4.50pm: BENCHMARK 50 HCP (1200m) Another modest and difficult race. Scone filly 6. Mistaken Identity has way more to supply than her poor second-up effort for the brand new steady when simple in betting, and on a floor that was too arduous. Had beforehand swept residence from the again to win her maiden, and she or he’s way more at residence on comfortable tracks. Dangers: If calmly raced mare 2. Opaleyes can get throughout from the broader gate, she’ll be arduous to catch. Cruised residence from the entrance two runs again earlier than solely collared late in a stronger race, and sharp weight rise has been off-set with a 3kg claimer booked. Both 12. Blue Collar Boy who attracts nicely; and dominant final begin CL1 winner 10. Foreign Brother; are knock-out probabilities. How to play it: Mistaken Identity to win Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 7 – 5.30pm: CLASS 1 HCP (1450m) Progressive and calmly raced provincial three-year-old 3. Rockbarton Roman can go back-to-back in appropriate comfortable floor, regardless of drawing the acute exterior barrier. Tracked the pace and went finest in heavy floor 18 days in the past, and this isn’t any more durable. Dangers: Improving filly 6. Exolay steps up in distance second-up, however is the clear weight advantaged runner after charging residence to win a BM 58 carrying 3.5kg extra. Gap to the remaining headed by 1. Cantrell who appears to be like over the chances from a helpful gate after bolting in his maiden two begins again. Keep protected 11. Razzle Dazzle down in weight at her third begin; whereas 9. Miss Santorini can also be some worth again a shade in journey. How to play it: Rockbarton Roman to win Odds and Evens: Split