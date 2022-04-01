Race-by-race preview and tips for Randwick on Saturday

3. Another One returns a 12 months later to try to go one higher. The four-year-old ran second to Art Cadeau on the again of an an identical preparation in 2021. Gary Colvin certified for the ultimate in the same manner earlier than freshening Another One up, electing to trial him as a substitute of giving him one other run. The different vital field this son of Super One ticks is his potential to deal with all surfaces. Tomorrow’s situations received’t pose an issue. 7. Anethole and 8. Commando Hunt come out of the one qualifier run on a moist observe. That might show vital. Love the reserving of Nash Rawiller on Commando Hunt and his heavy observe stats learn 4: 2-1-0. The observe will convey him proper into play at odds. On uncooked expertise, 6. Edit picks himself, however how will he deal with a heavy 10?

How to play it: Another One eachway.

Race 6 – 3.15PM INGLIS SIRES’ (1400 METRES)

12. Fireburn blew her rivals to smithereens within the Golden Slipper. She relished the quick velocity up entrance – she received’t get that right here – buther late splits have been so dominant that it’s onerous to think about something that completed behind her turning the tables. Especially whenever you add into the combo that she was flattened on the 650m mark. Her closing 600m break up of 35.23 seconds was 5 lengths quicker than the subsequent finest and her final 200m (11.74s) was 3.5 lengths quicker than the second quickest. She is already a Randwick heavy 10 winner, having taken out the Sweet Embrace Stakes previous to the Slipper, and every thing she has executed thus far means that she’ll relish the 1400m. 13. She’s Extreme wasn’t going nicely sufficient to hassle Fireburn within the Golden Slipper, however she didn’t get a transparent passage.

How to play it: Fireburn to win.

Race 7 – 3.55PM BENTLEY AUSTRALIAN DERBY (2400 METRES)

The Tulloch Stakes has offered 4 of the previous 5 winners of this race. Enter 5. Regal Lion. His Tulloch run was nearly as good an ATC Derby trial as you’ll ever see coming by means of that race, particularly when you think about it was over 1850m as a substitute of 2000m. The Kiwi teenager was thundering residence the final 200m. If that run wasn’t indicative sufficient, we all know he stays, having run third within the New Zealand Derby. Then throw into the combo that Murray Baker is chasing a sixth ATC Derby and James McDonald takes the trip, and there’s rather a lot to love in regards to the set-up. 15. Benaud had a sharper flip of foot than Regal Lion within the Tulloch, however was merely outstayed within the concluding phases. John O’Shea seems to be to have gotten the timing of Benaud’s Derby tilt spot on. 1. Hitotsu is a freak. On a dry observe he’d be a transparent prime decide.

How to play it: Regal Lion to win.