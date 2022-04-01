Race-by-race preview and tips for Randwick on Saturday
3. Another One returns a 12 months later to try to go one higher. The four-year-old ran second to Art Cadeau on the again of an an identical preparation in 2021. Gary Colvin certified for the ultimate in the same manner earlier than freshening Another One up, electing to trial him as a substitute of giving him one other run. The different vital field this son of Super One ticks is his potential to deal with all surfaces. Tomorrow’s situations received’t pose an issue. 7. Anethole and 8. Commando Hunt come out of the one qualifier run on a moist observe. That might show vital. Love the reserving of Nash Rawiller on Commando Hunt and his heavy observe stats learn 4: 2-1-0. The observe will convey him proper into play at odds. On uncooked expertise, 6. Edit picks himself, however how will he deal with a heavy 10?
How to play it: Another One eachway.
Race 6 – 3.15PM INGLIS SIRES’ (1400 METRES)
12. Fireburn blew her rivals to smithereens within the Golden Slipper. She relished the quick velocity up entrance – she received’t get that right here – buther late splits have been so dominant that it’s onerous to think about something that completed behind her turning the tables. Especially whenever you add into the combo that she was flattened on the 650m mark. Her closing 600m break up of 35.23 seconds was 5 lengths quicker than the subsequent finest and her final 200m (11.74s) was 3.5 lengths quicker than the second quickest. She is already a Randwick heavy 10 winner, having taken out the Sweet Embrace Stakes previous to the Slipper, and every thing she has executed thus far means that she’ll relish the 1400m. 13. She’s Extreme wasn’t going nicely sufficient to hassle Fireburn within the Golden Slipper, however she didn’t get a transparent passage.
How to play it: Fireburn to win.
Race 7 – 3.55PM BENTLEY AUSTRALIAN DERBY (2400 METRES)
The Tulloch Stakes has offered 4 of the previous 5 winners of this race. Enter 5. Regal Lion. His Tulloch run was nearly as good an ATC Derby trial as you’ll ever see coming by means of that race, particularly when you think about it was over 1850m as a substitute of 2000m. The Kiwi teenager was thundering residence the final 200m. If that run wasn’t indicative sufficient, we all know he stays, having run third within the New Zealand Derby. Then throw into the combo that Murray Baker is chasing a sixth ATC Derby and James McDonald takes the trip, and there’s rather a lot to love in regards to the set-up. 15. Benaud had a sharper flip of foot than Regal Lion within the Tulloch, however was merely outstayed within the concluding phases. John O’Shea seems to be to have gotten the timing of Benaud’s Derby tilt spot on. 1. Hitotsu is a freak. On a dry observe he’d be a transparent prime decide.
How to play it: Regal Lion to win.
Race 8 – 4.35PM FURPHY TJ SMITH STAKES (1200 METRES)
1. Nature Strip chases the three-peat of TJ wins and we’ve learnt to anticipate one of the best of him come grand closing day. Prior to final 12 months’s TJ win and his Everest win in October, Nature Strip was crushed in his closing lead-up race. The seven-year-old has been sensible on the previous three events he has raced over 1200m. The strain of a 1200m race could be very totally different to that of a 1000m or 1100m scamper and it permits James McDonald to let Nature Strip discover his rhythm. Love the huge draw too because it offers McDonald on a regular basis on this planet to slip throughout to journey outdoors 2. Eduardo. Nature Strip will bounce again from his final begin. He at all times does. The heavier the higher for 6. Shelby Sixtysix. Can he win? Absolutely he can.
How to play it: Nature Strip to win.
Race 9 – 5.15PM THE STAR DONCASTER MILE (1600 METRES)
10. Icebath was uncovered from the 1000m within the All Star Mile final begin earlier than failing to let down on the firmer Flemington observe. Forgive her that. Also need to be forgiving of her fourth within the Guy Walter previous to that when leaping an even-money favorite behind 16. Forbidden Love. It’s well-known how a lot she loves moist tracks and, maybe much more vital, is her established sample of enhancing deep into her preparation. Should park simply off midfield with the 51.5kg on her again and be scooting residence by means of the mud. 1. Cascadian is being requested to lump 3kg greater than final 12 months when nosing out Icebath, however he seems to be to be going simply as nicely heading into this, if not a contact higher.
How to play it: Icebath every manner.
Race 10 – 5.50PM CHINA HORSE CLUB PJ BELL STAKES (1200 METRES)
12. Smirnova raced keenly from outdoors the chief within the Darby Munro final begin and failed to complete off. She was closely supported to beat Mazu that day. First up she additionally had excuses when by no means getting a crack at her rivals over the 955m at Moonee Valley as a $1.70 favorite. Last begin she was leaping straight out to 1200m second up on a heavy observe, too. The daughter of Snitzel units up a lot better to deal with a testing 1200m third up now and in a race the place Willy Pike will be capable of discover cowl. 15. Party For One was crushed close to 5 lengths in a Warwick Farm midweeker first up, however thought she did sufficient there over 1000m. The moist observe seems to be high-quality and he or she proved final preparation that she wouldn’t be out of her depth right here.
How to play it: Smirnova every manner.
Tips provided by Racing NSW.
Full type and race replays accessible at racingnsw.com.au.
Sports information, outcomes and knowledgeable commentary. Sign up for our Sport newsletter.