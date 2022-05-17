Race-by-race preview and tips for Tuesday meeting at Goulburn

4. Indifference confirmed a little bit of a promise with a good effort on debut then spelled after failing at Warwick Farm with no clarification discovered for the run. Both current trials have been useful and he has a very good probability to point out his capability right here.

Dangers: 7. Sacred Alba has taken loads of time to make it to the races and the newest trial was his greatest for some time. In good palms and drawn smooth, if there’s assist it’d be value noting. 10. Lushfields ran a pleasant race right here first-up then simply battled into fifth at Hawkesbury coming again in journey. Can fare higher this time. 9. Keys To Love handed a pair late at Kembla final time, positioned at Nowra prior although safely held. Place claims solely right here.

How to play it: Indifference WIN; Trifecta 4/ 7,9,10/7,9,10.

Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 5 – 3:55PM NIMAKA PTY LTD 2YO MAIDEN HANDICAP (1400 METRES)

7. Allasandra made a promising sufficient debut at Canterbury; she was outsprinted on the high of the straight however saved discovering the road overwhelmed three lengths. Should relish the additional floor and with pure enchancment seems a very good probability.

Dangers: 2. Manzoni might have had excuses after racing broad in a unique race on the identical assembly at Canterbury, ending fourth. We’ll discover out as he’s drawn properly this time and sure will get each probability to interrupt by way of. 6. Mount Brilliant led them up in the identical race as Manzoni and simply battled late when fifth. Fitter for it and he may give a sight. 8. Montana May had assist at odds at her debut at Newcastle and wasn’t disgraced. Extra 200m prone to go well with and he or she’s open to enchancment.

How to play it: Allasandra WIN.

Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 6 – 4:35PM WOONONA BENCHMARK 64 HANDICAP (1400 METRES)

4. The Maxinator is doing the whole lot proper in the mean time and backed up a closing third right here on a heavy 10 with a gutsy win at Hawkesbury. Only tried this journey as soon as and joyful to forgive it in a a lot stronger race, attracts properly and is an effective each-way probability a minimum of.

Dangers: 14. Tenorino doesn’t win out of flip however he’s been aggressive at his previous couple of heavy floor at this observe. Probably higher suited again to 1400m right here and whereas drawn broad he’s an each-way participant. 2. Sealion gained on debut at huge odds at Wyong earlier than inserting in Melbourne.