Race-by-race preview and tips for Wagga on Sunday

Capitalist gelding 4. Berry Berry Good is fifth up in his first and spaced prep and but to run a spot however comes via some greater than helpful type strains. Was simply off the placegetters within the harder Starmarker at Muswellbrook behind a wise one who ought to have gained once more at Tamworth on Friday. Then a good effort within the Silver Apple at Orange. Will recognize extra floor and getting again on firmer going. Dangers: Pride Of Dubai gelding 3. Pride Of Penraf is the clear market menace on debut behind two progressive trials and attracts properly sufficient. Keep secure 1. Diamond Flyer, by Press Statement, who debuts after two enhancing trials. 10. What Will Be can run into a spot from the within draw at her second begin. How to play it: Berry Berry Good to win and quinella 3 and 4; Odds and Evens: Split

Open dash with loads of probabilities. Consistent provincial four-year-old 1. Galbalan is banging on the door fifth up. Has hit the road onerous into a spot in his final two in barely higher races, and on the larger monitor right here could be tucked away and saved up for a decisive remaining 400m end.

Dangers: Improving three-year-old 6. Avvertimento resumes after two quiet trials for an underrated nation steady and was scratched from Kembla on Saturday to run right here. Watch the betting on Zoustar three-year-old 12. Zouped Up who begins his profession off two quiet trials, and steady has a great file after they’re new. Albury-based stablemates 2. Charchin resuming for the brand new yard, and 9. Greek Tycoon second up are each market watches and unique gamers.

How to play it: Galbalan to win; Odds and Evens: Split



Race 3 MAIDEN HCP (1000m)

Still with the maiden sprinters in what shapes as one other even and aggressive contest. Liked the 2 closing efforts in provincial firm from Hawkesbury mare 13. Pitivago, who can peak third up in a race with much less depth. Has to beat a difficult draw, however being by Helmet will relish firmer floor.

Dangers: Resuming three-year-old and ex Chris Waller-trained 1. Greaves is doubtlessly the perfect horse however attracts off the monitor in his first run for 4 months. Will want to fit in beneath the large weight however has trialled properly and blinkers have been eliminated by the brand new South Coast steady. Expecting additional enchancment second up from 2. Extreme Prince after being no match for the winner 10 days in the past. Provincial three-year-old 3. Globerunner attracts the fence, dwelling monitor Cluster filly 14. Smokin’ Cod is on debut, and 15. Orreza is first up for six weeks, and all are worthy unique inclusions.

How to play it: Pitivago every means; Odds and Evens: Odds



Race 4 3YO BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1400m)

Plenty with sturdy claims on this as properly. Canberra-based 2. Super Helpful saved enhancing via the prep to attain a dominant win in the same grade after monitoring the pace. Will in all probability have to work a bit more durable right here from a large draw, however he’s onerous match having come via some superior nation carnival races and in-form claimer takes 1.5kg off the large weight.

Dangers: Talented stablemate of the highest choice 4. Manderboss zoomed dwelling from final for a dominant CL2 win two runs again, and the second horse then gained simply at Canberra on Friday. Was shut up subsequent begin over the Albury carnival, and so long as he doesn’t drift too far again from the within gate, could be proper within the end. Victorian 1. Volcanic Rock will recognize the drop again from midweek metro class however nonetheless must discover a size or two beneath 63kg from a large gate. On the following line, trustworthy 6. Accrue was disappointing first up at Albury and 8. Sherwood’s One shoots for 3 straight wins taking over higher opposition.

How to play it: Super Helpful to win and first 4 2,4/1,2,4,6,8/1,2,4,6,8/1,2,4,6,8; Odds and Evens: Split

