Race-by-race tips and preview for Hawkesbury on Thursday

RACE 4 – 1.25PM: FOWLER CIVIL CONTRACTING MAIDEN PLATE (1100m) Back to the dash journey for one more very testing maiden which can show to be a powerful kind race, with loads of enhancing expertise going round. One of these is Deep Field three-year-old 3. Diamond Flare who resumes as a gelding precisely a yr after a debut in good metropolitan firm on the Kensington observe. Has been given two heavy-track trials, successful the most recent by practically six lengths, and appears able to erupt.

Dangers: Plenty of them headed by eye-catching twin trial winner 8. The Rockwell Scale who resumes for less than his second begin. Has proven loads of skill, and attracts to get a useful path. Godolphin-trained 7. Shirshov is a sometimes highly effective Exosphere three-year-old, resuming off an eight-week break for less than his sixth begin by way of a latest trial win at this observe. Another contemporary one, well-bred Vancouver filly 9. Glacier Queen can be first-up behind a wise trial win with key gear modifications. Keep watch on 10. Miss Tambo who resumes off two quiet trials and, at massive odds, home-track three-year-old 2. Boston City on debut behind a quiet trial.

How to play it: Diamond Flare to win and quinella 3 and eight.

Odds and Evens: Split. RACE 5 – 2.05PM: PINK FINSS CHARITY MAIDEN PLATE (1100m) We is likely to be taking a look at a carnival winner down the observe right here with Capitalist three-year-old 2. Conspiracist who begins his profession behind two robust trial wins. The newest over 900m noticed him just about pull his option to the entrance earlier than cruising away from the chasers underneath a decent maintain.

Dangers: Keep protected enhancing three-year-old 3. Easily Offended who labored dwelling properly on debut in a useful provincial maiden, whereas home-track three-year-old 6. Secret Hunter second-up and Xtravagant filly 10. Extraweird on debut are each able to working into the minor finish of the prize.

How to play it: Conspiracist to win.

Odds and Evens: Split. RACE 6 – 2.45PM: INDEPENDENT LIQUOR GROUP PROVINCIAL & COUNTRY MAIDEN HANDICAP (1400m)

If the within floor holds up, enhancing provincial three-year-old 4. Tiva Bay has this at his mercy second-up. Had no luck resuming when $2.90 into $2.50, sluggish to start after which held up at essential levels earlier than laying in. The one to beat.

Dangers: Progressive three-year-old 1. Avvertimento was ridden simply off the pace second-up earlier than closing exhausting to overlook by a whisker in a greater than useful maiden. Hasn’t missed a spot in 4 profession begins for an underrated nation steady. Keep protected 7. Poseidon Jewel fourth-up with a a lot superior rider taking on, and 8. Star Mission who has been close-up on the provincials in her final two.

How to play it: Tiva Bay to win.

Odds and Evens: Split. RACE 7 – 3.20PM: PIONEER SERVICES F&M CLASS 1 HANDICAP (1400m) Returning from a six-month break and by way of a powerful trial win, domestically skilled So You Think mare 3. Good Omens appears to be like able to rock having tackled a lot stronger metro opposition final spring. All her greatest kind is contemporary, and she or he was aggressive sufficient at metro BM72 stage over additional final prep.

Dangers: Capable metro filly 1. Riduna is of course a menace resuming behind two enhancing trials for a strong coach/rider mixture. This appears to be like an appropriate activity too for Newcastle mare 5. False Step who went down narrowly first-up in a decent end at Muswellbrook, however second-up kind is sound and can relish a drying observe, whereas last-start heavy observe maiden winner 4. Hinchinjive is the clear better of the remainder fifth-up this prep.

How to play it: Good Omens to win.

Odds and Evens: Odds. RACE 8 – 3.55PM: THE ROYAL RICHMOND HOTEL CG&E CLASS 1 HANDICAP (1400m) This shapes properly for proficient metro colt 4. Nashira over 200m additional second-up. Hit the road late in a useful class 1 at Kembla, and will definitely admire getting off a heavy 10 floor.

Dangers: Watch the market on 1. Security Advisor who did sufficient to win as an odds-on favorite first-up over this journey. Capable four-year-old 5. Sabino has been a bit disappointing since a wise provincial maiden win three begins again, however has the flexibility and comes out of that very same latest race as the highest choice whereas 6. River Snitty should be included in exotics.

How to play it: Nashira to win.

Odds and Evens: Split.