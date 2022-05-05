Race favourite loses rider, another horse stumbles as Maher wins sixth Grand Annual

Ciaron Maher has underlined his standing as one among Australian racing’s best ever jumps trainers, successful his sixth Grand Annual with Heberite in an action-packed a hundred and fiftieth working of the Warrnambool characteristic.

The race favorite, Tuesday’s Brierly winner Vanguard, misplaced his rider a 3rd of the way in which via the race, earlier than San Remo stumbled over a steeple in entrance of the swollen grandstand, inflicting fears the horse had suffered a catastrophic damage.

Both horses have been superb, nevertheless, as Heberite led the sector stuffed with steam, and regardless of being headed approaching the ultimate flip, he fought to the lead beneath William McCarthy and kicked clear to offer Maher together with his sixth Grand Annual.

Heberite, with William McCarthy on board, on his method to victory within the Grand Annual. Credit:Getty Images

Maher gained two with Al Garhood, in 2010 and 2011, and two with that horse’s sister Regina Coeli in 2015 and 2017, earlier than Maher’s first in partnership with David Eustace when Ablaze gained the 2020 working.