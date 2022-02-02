Rachel Maddow Gets Last Laugh Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Gleeful Tweet About Her Break

Storyful

A flock of slow-moving wild turkeys blocked the trail of an ambulance as made its means down a road in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday, January 31.Footage from native resident Ron German reveals the turkeys showing unfazed because the ambulance crew sounded its siren and flashed its lights to attempt shoo the birds out of the way in which.German posted the video on Twitter and tagged Boston authorities and the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Someone needs to do something about controlling the turkey population in this neighborhood. They are officially outta control!” he tweeted.Speaking to Storyful, German stated the turkey inhabitants in his neighborhood had ballooned and that the wild birds had develop into “nuisances.”“There is a pack of 30+ that nest in a tree behind my house and make the rounds in the neighborhood hounding pedestrians and cars alike,” German stated.“One morning, I heard the intermittent sounds of sirens outside my house and gobbles immediately after. I jumped out of bed and saw the ambulance trying to shoo them away,” he stated.According to Mass.gov there’s a inhabitants of “between 30,000 and 35,000 birds” within the state. Credit: Ronald Germán through Storyful