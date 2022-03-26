Racing NSW monitoring Victoria Police investigation into historical abuse allegations against trainer
Racing NSW says it’s cooperating with Victorian racing integrity officers after Victoria Police confirmed it had launched an investigation into historic sexual abuse claims against a horse trainer.
The allegations stem from the horse coach’s stint at Flemington within the Nineteen Nineties.
The coach now holds a licence in New South Wales.
Racing NSW chief govt Peter V’landys mentioned he was conscious of the claims however wouldn’t preempt the police investigation.
“We are following the case very carefully,” V’landys mentioned.
“We are also liaising with Victorian integrity arms. At this stage no charges have been laid.
“If charges are laid we will take immediate action.”
Police have been unable to provide additional element about their prison investigation when quizzed by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald on Friday night. “Bayside Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a report of historic sexual offending in Flemington,” a police spokesperson mentioned.
“As the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”