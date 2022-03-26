Racing NSW monitoring Victoria Police investigation into historical abuse allegations against trainer

Racing NSW says it’s cooperating with Victorian racing integrity officers after Victoria Police confirmed it had launched an investigation into historic sexual abuse claims against a horse trainer.

The allegations stem from the horse coach’s stint at Flemington within the Nineteen Nineties.

Victoria Police is investigating historic abuse claims towards a horse coach. Credit:Phil Carrick

The coach now holds a licence in New South Wales.

Racing NSW chief govt Peter V’landys mentioned he was conscious of the claims however wouldn’t preempt the police investigation.