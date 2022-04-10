Racism claim is another nail in the PM’s coffin





Sport vs display screen I don’t imagine it’s the structured teaching and lack of enjoyable that’s hindering our younger individuals from enjoying sport (“Push to make coaching more fun”, April 6). It’s straightforward to see that it’s a mix of display screen dependancy and lack of parental boundaries in regard to display screen time which might be the culprits. All sporting golf equipment are struggling to get younger members. Ashley Berry, Toolijooa Easter overkill Christmas lights has turn into an annual neighbourhood competitors. The annual Halloween trick-or-treating by neighbourhood youngsters has turn into nicely established. Now, not content material with promoting Easter sizzling cross buns all of the yr, the outlets are cashing in on Easter by selling all method of products and companies with an Easter theme (″⁣Easter shelves show bunny money is on the rise”, April 3). Will we quickly see Easter lights shows and big blow up Easter bunnies on individuals’s entrance yards? Will we quickly have neighbourhood youngsters scavenging in our entrance yards for Easter eggs? Will outlets quickly promote Easter eggs all of the yr? I’m positive the retailers are on to it.

Geoff Black, Caves Beach Party crasher Dave Sharma clearly has extra issues than simply having the council inform him to take away his billboard from the aspect of a constructing (“Woollahra Council votes no to Sharma billboard”, April 3). Nowhere on the advert does it point out the Liberal Party, it’s not even their color. A political occasion should be poisonous when even a sitting member doesn’t wish to be related to them. Not to say fact in promoting. Larry Dwyer, Beacon Hill Cancel the vacation

Come on, holidaymakers, do the noble factor. Cancel your Easter and college vacation bookings on the north coast in order that flood-ravaged locals in momentary lodging don't should be shunted as much as Queensland when you take a leisure break ("Waves wash over roads, lap at houses as wild weather hits NSW coast", April 3). The Department of Communities and Justice is monitoring for cancellations. Proprietors will nonetheless be paid by means of emergency aid funding and you'll reconnect with the attractive north in calmer occasions. Your sacrifice will likely be one other's Godsend. Meredith Williams, Northmead Investors win No first dwelling seeker, it doesn't matter what age, will likely be fooled by the federal government's tinkering with the sides of dwelling affordability through decrease deposits and authorities ensures (Letters, April 3). Experience tells that "tinkering" up to now resulted in greater home costs and publicity to foreclosures when mortgage funds couldn't be met. With home costs doubling in a couple of years it's fairly apparent traders will likely be laughing all the way in which to the financial institution. Negative gearing, anybody? Kathleen Hollins, Northmead





