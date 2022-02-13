Racist O’Keefe clip goes viral

A clip displaying disgraced star Andrew O’Keefe saying an offensive racial slur on a well-liked 2000s tv present has emerged.

Footage has emerged of disgraced presenter Andrew O’Keefe showing to say a racial slur on TV virtually 15 years in the past.

The former Deal or No Deal host made the touch upon Channel 7’s This Is Your Laugh.

The clip is from an episode of the short-live program broadcast in 2008.

In the phase, O’Keefe is interviewing radio host and comic Dylan Lewis when the dialog seems to go awry.

“I thought, this guy is wack, that’s how we used to say it back then,” he mentioned.

“Wack means s**t,” his visitor replied.

O’Keefe then retorted: “Not where I came from, n***er.”

The viewers is heard reacting in shock to the quip, letting out a collective gasp quickly after it was mentioned.

Channel 7 has been contact for remark.

O’Keefe is at present going through costs together with breaching an apprehended violence order.

He is at present being held at Sydney’s Silverwater Prison, the place he’s on remand after being refused bailed following his alleged assault on a lady in at a CBD condominium on January 25.

O’Keefe was additionally final week hit with an extra cost of possess prohibited drug after police discovered him with 1.5 grams of hashish.

According to police, the January 25 incident allegedly concerned O’Keefe punching and kicking the lady who was pressured to chunk him with the intention to escape.

The courtroom was beforehand instructed that O’Keefe claimed he was performing in self-defence and sustained accidents through the incident, which happened after a verbal altercation.

O’Keefe’s alleged sufferer can’t be recognized as a consequence of courtroom orders defending her privateness.