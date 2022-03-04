Radhe Shyam star Prabhas says he’s still uncomfortable removing his shirt and kissing onscreen





Pan India star Prabhas is at the moment occupied not with one or two however greater than 4 pan-India initiatives being made on a lavish funds with completely different manufacturing phases. Currently, the actor is busy selling his much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde.

The group of the movie has been doing the promotions in full swing. In the movie, Prabhas and Pooja who play a pair have intimate scenes. Recently, throughout the promotions, Prabhas spoke about feeling uncomfortable kissing on display screen and in addition said that he isn’t too keen on taking his shirt off.

Prabhas revealed throughout a media interplay that his upcoming movie is stuffed with such scenes as it’s a romantic film. “The director wrote like that and it’s a love story, so I can’t even say no. In a commercial film, we can still avoid it but in love stories, it is needed.”

Elaborating additional, he added, “Even now, I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt. I check how many people are there on sets and say let’s go and do somewhere else. In Chatrapati also, Rajamouli sir made me remove my shirt on the sets and said you can now do anything.”

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is all set to hit the theatres on March 11, 2022.

