Radical Abortion Activists Block Entrance to New York City Church 

A gaggle of radical pro-abortion activists blocked the doorway to Manhattan’s Basilica of Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral days after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leaked that signaled the Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-Life Catholics locally have gathered for Mass and a rosary procession to a Planned Parenthood one block away from the church almost each month for the previous 14 years to protest this nation’s abortion legal guidelines. However, the group of Catholics have been met by pro-abortion activists who blocked the church doorways on Saturday.

The pro-abortion radicals have been reportedly singing and chanting, “Thank God for abortion,” as they blocked the church’s entrance.

Pro-abortion activists protest exterior of Manhattan’s Basilica of Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral on May 7, 2022 in New York City. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

One protester, who reportedly goes by “Crackhead Barney,” arrived on the church doorways in a washing go well with filled with child dolls to mock being pregnant and abortion.

“Help me abort my babies,” she reportedly stated as she danced on the ground in entrance of the church doorways. This protester additionally reportedly “seemed to be looking for a fight,” and repeatedly referred to as the church’s priest a “b**ch.”

As the National Review’s Kathryn Jean Lopez, who attended the protest, detailed:

The gal within the bathing go well with definitely appeared to be searching for a combat, imploring the priest, Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal — who she repeatedly known as “b**ch” — to come back out and face her.

A number of of us did make it over to Planned Parenthood. Fr. Fidelis particularly was repeatedly heckled. Childish stuff, principally, making enjoyable of the truth that his spiritual title is just not his start title.

Some Catholics on the scene saved calm and responded to the pro-abortion protesters by praying and singing hymns.

Pro-abortion activists have referred to as for nationwide protests at church buildings this weekend after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion was leaked on Monday. Alito’s draft involves the “inescapable conclusion” that “a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”





