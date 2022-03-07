Radical date pushed to take heat off AFLW

The warmth argument with the AFLW season refuses to go away, with a extremely adorned participant the most recent to push for a special timeslot to kick off the competitors.

North Melbourne skipper Emma Kearney has pinpointed September as the right time to play the AFL Women’s season as gamers fight stifling enjoying circumstances within the top of summer time.

Players — lots of whom had solely lately recovered from Covid — have performed plenty of matches this season in temperatures increased than 35, which Kearney stated is “far too hot”.

The league continues to think about when to begin the AFLW competition, with Kearney’s vote for spring.

“Not in the middle of summer. It’s hot,” she stated on the launch of KFC SuperCoach 2022.

“It’s far too hot.

“We’ve had conditions where we’re playing in 35-plus degrees, when we’re part-time athletes.

“I think the perfect timeslot would be that September through to December, straight after the men’s season.”

The star and 2018 league finest and fairest winner stated “there’s a reason why it’s a winter sport”.

“(With) the amount of running that we do at high speed, it’s exhausting,” she stated.

“So I’d like to see them shift it to a cooler timeslot.”

Kearney backed the gamers’ affiliation and the league to achieve an applicable final result for gamers, and stated that gamers would proceed to make their views clear when canvassed in common surveys.

“A lot of the players prefer it in a cooler timeslot,” Kearney stated.

The Kangaroos fell six goals short of the rampant Lions on Sunday as finals loom giant after this weekend’s last house and away spherical, the place Kearney says the workforce might want to draw on its midfield to affect.

“There’s another three teams that we fear in Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane,” she stated.

“Whoever wins it will be a really worthy winner.”

Originally printed as AFLW 2022: Stay up to date with latest news ahead of Round 10