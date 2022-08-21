Radio Track Device Introduced On Trial Basis For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

The RFID is certain to interchange the age-old conventional yatra slip system.

Jammu:

Radio-frequency identification playing cards have been launched on a trial foundation for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officers mentioned on Sunday.

The radio-frequency identification system relies on wi-fi expertise which may be tracked via radio waves. The tags can carry encrypted info, serial numbers, and brief descriptions.

“The RFID technology was put in place last week on a trial basis from Balganga and Tarakote enroute to the cave shrine, aimed at tracking the movement of pilgrims on a real-time basis,” a senior official of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board mentioned.

The system will assist the board to control the variety of pilgrims in accordance with the holding capability of the trek and the cave shrine, he mentioned.

The official mentioned verification counters have been arrange at seven locations the place safety personnel and enforcement employees will verify the playing cards, whereas there are 29 places the place antenna and trackers have been positioned alongside the 13-km route from Katra to the Bhawan (sanctum sanctorum).

“The current trial of the RFID is crucial to identify and resolve any issues before the complete implementation of the project in the coming days,” he mentioned.

The officers mentioned RFID is certain to interchange the age-old conventional yatra slip system and is necessary for all pilgrims visiting the shrine.

They mentioned the RFIDs are reusable and pilgrims returning to the bottom camp after having ‘darshan’ should deposit the playing cards on the exit level.

The officers mentioned over 60 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine because the starting of the 12 months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)