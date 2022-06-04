Radovan Karadzic Fast Facts | CNN





Here is a have a look at the lifetime of Radovan Karadzic, who was discovered responsible of genocide and crimes in opposition to humanity associated to ethnic violence in the course of the breakup of Yugoslavia within the Nineties.

Birth date: June 19, 1945

Birth place: Petnjica, Montenegro

Father: Vuk Karadzic

Mother: Jovanka Karadzic

Marriage: Ljiljana Karadzic

Children: Aleksandar; Sonja

Education: University of Sarajevo

Nicknamed the “Butcher of Bosnia.”

Was a training psychiatrist earlier than coming into politics.

The US State Department provided a $5 million-dollar reward for data resulting in Karadzic’s seize.

Claimed that he made a deal with US diplomat Richard Holbrooke by which he wouldn’t be prosecuted for warfare crimes if he withdrew from public life. Holbrooke denied this.

Was charged with two counts of genocide, 5 counts of crimes in opposition to humanity and 4 counts of violations of the legal guidelines or customs of warfare. Karadzic was discovered responsible of 10 of the 11 fees and sentenced to 40 years in jail. Appellate judges later elevated his sentence to life in jail.

1990 – Helps discovered the Serbian Democratic Party in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

1992 – Is named president of the newly declared Serbian Republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

1992-1995 – Karadzic and General Ratko Mladic lead Bosnian Serb forces in seizing territory throughout Bosnia-Herzegovina, killing and displacing Muslims and Croats. More than 100,000 persons are killed on account of the battle.

July 1995 – Serb troops overrun Srebrenica, a UN-designated “safe area,” and execute between 6,000-8,000 Bosnian-Muslims.

July 25, 1995 – The International Criminal Tribunal for the previous Yugoslavia broadcasts indictments for Karadzic and Mladic on fees of crimes in opposition to humanity and the genocide of Bosnian Muslims and Croats.

November 16, 1995 – The International Criminal Tribunal for the previous Yugoslavia points a second indictment, charging Karadzic and Mladic with genocide and crimes in opposition to humanity for the occasions that occurred in Srebrenica.

November 21, 1995 – The Dayton Accords, a US-brokered peace deal, is agreed upon, ending the warfare. The treaty is formally signed on December 14.

1996 – Karadzic goes into hiding.

July 21, 2008 – Karadzic is arrested in Serbia. He is later extradited to The Hague to face fees.

August 29, 2008 – Refuses to enter a plea. A plea of not responsible is entered on his behalf.

October 26, 2009 – Karadzic’s trial begins, however Karadzic, who’s representing himself, refuses to seem, saying he has not been given sufficient time to arrange.

November 5, 2009 – The International Criminal Tribunal for the previous Yugoslavia broadcasts it is going to be imposing a lawyer on Karadzic. The lawyer can be given three and a half months to arrange for the trial.

March 1, 2010 – Karadzic’s trial resumes.

May 26, 2011 – Mladic is arrested in Serbia.

June 28, 2012 – The International Criminal Tribunal for the previous Yugoslavia throws out one count of genocide in opposition to Karadzic.

July 11, 2013 – Appellate judges on the International Criminal Tribunal for the previous Yugoslavia reinstate a genocide charge, ruling that the tribunal improperly dismissed the rely in June 2012.

March 24, 2016 – Karadzic is discovered responsible of 10 of the 11 fees in opposition to him, together with one rely of genocide. He is sentenced to 40 years in jail.

July 22, 2016 – Officially files a notice of appeal to the UN’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

April 23-24, 2018 – Karadzic’s appellate listening to takes place.

March 20, 2019 – Karadzic’s sentence for genocide is increased from 40 years to life imprisonment by appeal judges at a UN court in The Hague, Netherlands.

May 12, 2021 – According to a press release from the British Foreign Office, Britain has agreed to switch Karadzic to a UK jail to serve the rest of his sentence.