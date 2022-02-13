Rafael Leao Seals “Perfect Week” By Snatching Top Spot In Serie A For AC Milan | Football News

Rafael Leao fired AC Milan high of Serie A on Sunday with the one purpose in a 1-0 win over Sampdoria which allowed his aspect to overhaul champions Inter. With seven minutes gone Leao collected an enormous kick from goalkeeper Mike Maignan and breezed previous Bartosz Bereszynski earlier than slotting dwelling his seventh of the season. Stefano Pioli’s aspect have been 4 factors behind Inter, who drew 1-1 in an enthralling match with fellow title rivals Napoli in Naples on Saturday, earlier than final weekend’s Milan derby win however have taken the summit after a dominant show on the San Siro.

They additionally arrange one other two derbies with Inter within the Italian Cup semi-finals after smashing Lazio 4-0 on Wednesday.

“This is a perfect week, it’s not easy to do much better than this,” midfielder Sandro Tonali advised Sky Sport Italia.

“We are proud, but getting satisfied with ourselves after the last three matches would be the stupidest thing we could do.”

Just two factors separate Italy’s high three as third-placed Napoli are themselves one behind Inter — who’ve a recreation in hand — in a title race which might go all the way down to the wire.

Milan have been provided little or no resistance by Samp, who’re sliding in the direction of the relegation zone after their fifth defeat in six matches.

Marco Giampaolo’s aspect are simply three factors from the underside three and will be caught by Cagliari, who at present sit 18th and face shock bundle Empoli in one among three afternoon matches.

Olivier Giroud, who got here into Sunday’s match having scored 4 targets since final weekend, was twice denied within the second half by very good saves from Wladimiro Falcone.

First the veteran France worldwide was denied after puling off an acrobatic bicycle kick simply earlier than the hour mark, and 14 minutes later he might solely watch on in disbelief as Falcone plucked his close-range header our from beneath the bar.

Milan missed one other golden probability to shut out the match with eight minutes left when Ante Rebic fluffed probability in entrance of Falcone earlier than Tonali and Franck Kessie each didn’t internet on the rebound.

Juventus have an opportunity to cement their place within the Champions League locations once they tackle fifth-placed Atalanta in Sunday’s late match.

Before that Roma, blasted by Jose Mourinho after their 2-0 cup defeat at Inter Milan on Tuesday, can transfer to inside three factors of the highest 4 with a win at Sassuolo.