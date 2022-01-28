Rafael Nadal needs one more win to break the record he shares with Djokovic

toggle caption Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will play within the Australian Open remaining Sunday, with an opportunity to win his twenty first Grand Slam. The feat would set him aside from Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who’re at the moment tied with Nadal with 20 singles titles.

Nadal beat Matteo Berrettini on Friday to succeed in the ultimate, the place he’ll face world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev — the runner-up in final yr’s Australian Open. Nadal says he is not dwelling on rewriting the report books.

“Being very honest, for me it’s much more important to have the chance to play tennis than win [number] 21,” Nadal said after the match. “Because that makes me more happy, in terms of general life — to be able to do the thing that I like to do, more than achieving another Grand Slam.”

Nadal says he is very joyful merely to have the ability to compete towards the world’s finest gamers once more, after going through numerous medical points. While his knees have been a longtime concern, Nadal has just lately been struggling to handle Müller-Weiss illness, a situation that causes persistent ache in bones in the midst of the foot.

In Melbourne, Nadal has mentioned that previously yr, he thought-about the chance that he may by no means play once more.

“I went through a lot of challenging moments, a lot of days of hard work without seeing a light there, but still working and still receiving plenty of support from my team and from my family, too, without a doubt,” Nadal mentioned, in response to the tournament website.

At 35, Nadal would be the fourth-oldest man to play within the Australian Open remaining within the Open Era. He owns one Australian Open singles title from 2009, out of five total appearances on this match’s remaining.

Medvedev, 25, is coming off a 2021 marketing campaign that ended with him profitable the U.S. Open, his first Grand Slam title.

The Australian Open remaining could possibly be decidedly partisan: whereas Nadal is a perennial fan favourite on the Tour, Medvedev has repeatedly riled the followers at his matches in Australia.

Medvedev screamed in frustration throughout his lengthy fourth-round assembly with Maxime Cressy, together with yelling on the umpire. He later apologized for saying of the match, “This is so boring.”

Medvedev then defeated the charismatic Aussie Nick Kyrgios — and said that fans who have been screaming for his or her homeland hero “probably have a low IQ.”

And on Wednesday, Medvedev drew a refrain of boos throughout a post-match interview on the court docket, when he mentioned his technique of toughing out a win got here after he requested himself, “What would Novak do?”

After a dramatic and controversy-laden showdown, Djokovic was deported from Australia earlier than he might play within the match attributable to his refusal to be vaccinated towards COVID-19.