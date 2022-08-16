Rafael Nadal plays the game like no other: Casper Ruud | Tennis News – Times of India

I wish to be remembered for being a pleasant man, says Norwegian

Excerpts:

How would you describe your relationship with onerous courts?

Can you describe how Nadal competes? What’s it wish to go up towards him?

Did your father Christian’s success assist him as a coach? When then did it change into your dream as a substitute of his?

Samir Banerjee spoke about how good and open you and your loved ones had been to him in the course of the ATP Finals in Turin final yr. As a former No. 1 junior, what’s your recommendation to him?

How essential is being a pleasant man to you?