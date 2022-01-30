Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open in a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal obtained to 21 first.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has damaged the lads’s document for many Grand Slam singles titles however he needed to do it the exhausting means by getting back from two units right down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an Australian Open closing that lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes.

He was damaged when serving for the championship at 5-4 within the fifth set however made no mistake the subsequent time.

It was the second-longest Australian Open closing after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in 5 units in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

Nadal now has yet one more than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals within the so-called Big Three.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that began Sunday evening and was delayed for some time within the second set when a protester jumped onto the courtroom, Nadal additionally turns into simply the fourth man in historical past to win all 4 of the game’s main titles at the least twice.