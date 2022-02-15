Rage Against The Machine Set To Play Target Center In March 2023

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may have taken about three years because it was initially scheduled, however Rage Against the Machine are set to take their live performance tour to Minneapolis slightly over a yr from now.

Rage Against the Machine’s reunion present within the Twin Cities was initially imagined to occur within the spring of 2020, and was referred to as off as a consequence of considerations over the preliminary surge of COVID-19 circumstances within the U.S.

Rage Against the Machine is now slated to play Target Center on March 19 and March 20, 2023, with the Run the Jewels additionally on the ticket.

The exhibits have been initially imagined to occur May 11 and 12, 2020.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates have until March 15, 2022 to obtain a refund, which can be requested at the original point of purchase,” the band’s announcement explains.