Rahul Bajaj Dies: President, PM, Corporates Express Grief

Corporate sector and political leaders have expressed grief at Rahul Bajaj’s demise

President Ram Nath Kovind and prime minister Narendra Modi led the tributes as corporates and political leaders expressed their grief over the demise of Rahul Bajaj, the previous chairman of Bajaj Group, who died on Saturday afternoon in Pune, aged 83 years.

“Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities,” learn a tweet from the president’s official Twitter deal with.

Mr Bajaj was not retaining effectively for fairly a while and handed away at round 1430 hrs on Saturday, an organization official was quoted as saying by PTI. His final rites might be held on Sunday, February 13.

He is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

Mr Rahul Bajaj resigned from his place of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30 final 12 months.

Prime minister Narendra Modi stated in a tweet that “Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti”.

Mr Bajaj had pneumonia and in addition a coronary heart drawback. He was admitted to hospital for the final one month, stated Dr Purvez Grant, the managing trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj was the chairman of Bajaj Group for over 40 years. He resigned from the publish in April final 12 months and was at the moment the Chairman Emeritus of the conglomerate.

He was awarded with the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2001. Mr Bajaj additionally served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2006 to 2010.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members,” a press release from Bajaj Group learn.

Executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, a detailed buddy of the late industrialist, stated in a tweet that she was “devastated” at Mr Bajaj’s demise and that the nation had misplaced a “great son” and a “nation builder”.

Managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak described Mr Bajaj as “bold and fearless” who “spoke truth to power”. Mr Bajaj might be missed, he tweeted.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra thanked the departed industrialist for advising him and cheering him on to be daring.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants.”

Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be daring. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business won’t ever be extinguished..

Chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka described Mr Bajaj’s demise as “cracking” of Indian enterprise’ “spine”, whereas calling him a “visionary”, whose demise marks the top of an period.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman additionally condoled the veteran enterprise chief’s demise. This is what she tweeted.

A stalwart of Indian business passes away. Shri. #RahulBajaj was keen about his work. He spoke for your complete business and mentored many budding entrepreneurs.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and several other leaders slicing throughout occasion traces took to social media to specific their shock and grief on the demise of the veteran enterprise chief.

Mr Gadkari tweeted his heartfelt tributes to Mr Bajaj, including that he had identified the previous Bajaj Group chairman for a few years.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi described Mr Bajaj’s demise as a “big loss”. Read his tweet right here.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar tweeted that he was “deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology – a Bajaj Bike!”

Congress chief and former finance minister P Chidambaram whereas tweeting his condolences on Mr Bajaj’s demise, described him as a “far sighted” and “outspoken business leader” who “put average Indians on two motorised wheels”.

Chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Tamil Nadu chief minister M Ok Stalin and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai additionally condoled the industrialist’s demise.

Fearless Industrialist

After taking cost of the Bajaj group enterprise in 1965, Rahul Bajaj led it to the expansion path. He steered the diversified entity throughout India’s transition from a closed economic system to a liberalised one and drove the corporate to broaden its product portfolio with the Bajaj model discovering foothold in world markets whereas fending off rising competitors from Japanese motorbike makers that challenged the Bajaj Auto’s scooters.

Under his stewardship, flagship agency Bajaj Auto noticed its turnover rising to Rs 12,000 crore from simply Rs 7.2 crore with the agency’s scooters turning into the mainstay.

The firm’s Bajaj Chetak scooter grew to become an aspirational image for the center class Indian households then, with the ‘Hamara Bajaj’ tune turning into synonymous with their hopes of a greater future.

In 2005, he had began passing the baton of the corporate to son Rajiv Bajaj, who grew to become the managing director of Bajaj Auto and led the corporate to grow to be a very world vehicle participant.

Known for his outspokenness, in November 2019, at an occasion organised by a enterprise day by day in Mumbai the place house minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and commerce minister Piyush Goyal have been current, the veteran industrialist spoke concerning the authorities’s ‘stifling of criticism’, amongst different issues.

“This environment of fear, it’s definitely on our minds. You (the government) are doing good work; and despite that, we don’t have the confidence that you’ll appreciate criticism,” he had stated.