Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha – ‘Not hurt at all, have deep respect for him’

“The easiest thing for me is to not have these conversations but that’s not who I am,” says India coach

Wriddhiman Saha “deserved honesty and clarity”, and a chat about him doubtlessly not being picked in India’s Test crew going ahead got here from Rahul Dravid ‘s “deep respect for Saha and his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket.”

Moments after India’s 3-0 sequence win over West Indies, Dravid was requested in regards to the choice name and the way he felt a couple of personal dialog being performed out the way in which it has, in public.

“I’m not hurt at all,” Dravid mentioned. “I have a deep respect for Wriddhiman Saha and his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket. My conversation with him actually came from that place, from my respect for him. He deserved honesty and clarity. I didn’t want him to hear about it from the media.

“These are conversations I always have with gamers. I’m not damage about it in any respect as a result of I do not count on gamers to at all times like all of the messages, or agree with all the pieces I’ve to say about them. That’s not the way it works. When you may have tough conversations with individuals, generally it’s a must to have them with gamers. You do not at all times count on them to agree with you or like with you, however that does not imply you sweep it beneath the carpet and do not have the conversations.”

Dravid also elaborated on how he and Rohit Sharma , who has now been elevated to Test captaincy in addition to his white-ball duties, ensured players are constantly being spoken to of their roles, and how those not in the XI are given a reasoning for their exclusion.

“Before each taking part in XI is picked, even now, both me or Rohit will converse to the fellows not taking part in and are open to reply questions on why they aren’t taking part in and what are the explanations a specific XI would possibly play. I’m not damage by it. It’s pure for gamers at occasions to get upset and really feel damage, however I simply really feel that due to the respect I’ve for them, my crew deserved readability and honesty, and that is all I used to be attempting to convey.”

Saha final performed for India in November against New Zealand in Kanpur, when the crew administration rested Rishabh Pant . The 37-year-old Saha battled neck spasms to make a fighting, unbeaten half-century in the second innings to set up India’s declaration. It was in the same Test that KS Bharat , 10 years Saha’s junior, stood-in admirably as a substitute wicketkeeper and impressed with his neat glove work on a turning surface.

Saha retained his place in India’s squad on the tour of South Africa, where he didn’t play a single Test, even as the chorus over the inclusion of a younger second wicketkeeper, Bharat, grew louder.

India are scheduled to play only three more Tests this year, two of which will be played against Sri Lanka next month at home. The third Test, one that was postponed in Manchester last year due to a covid outbreak with India leading 2-1, will be played in England in July.

The squad for the Sri Lanka series was announced on Saturday , with Saha being among four senior players – alongside Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma – to be left out. This was the first time since MS Dhoni’s retirement in 2014 that Saha was left out of India’s squad altogether, with the selectors preferring Bharat, a veteran of 79 first-class matches.

“We have solely three Tests this yr and with Rishabh Pant having established himself as our No. 1 selection wicketkeeper, we had been trying to groom a youthful wicketkeeper,” Dravid explained. “That was it. This does not change my emotions or respect for Wriddhi or his contribution.

“Like I said, the easiest thing for me is to not have these conversations or not speak to players about it, but that’s not who I am or what I am going to do. I don’t expect them to like it, but at some stage I hope they will respect the fact that I was at least able to front up and have these conversations with them.”