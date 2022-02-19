‘Rahul Dravid Suggested Retirement’: Furious Wriddhiman Saha Slams Team Management After Being Dropped From Indian Test Team

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Indian Test workforce, on Saturday revealed that the workforce administration headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had instructed him to consider “retirement” as he will not be thought-about for choice henceforth. It was reported by PTI on February 8 that Wriddhiman has pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been instructed that he wont’ be chosen in Indian workforce. “The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,” an explosive Wriddhiman instructed mediapersons on Saturday.

“Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,” he spilled the beans on labeled conversations with head coach.

Wriddhiman additionally hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he should not fear about his place within the workforce.

“When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

“He even talked about that I mustn’t fear about something as long as he’s on the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president actually boosted my confidence. But I failed to know why every little thing modified so quick,” he added.