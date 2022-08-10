Rahul Gandhi Alleges Ration Card Holders Forced To Buy National Flag

In a Facebook publish, Rahul Gandhi stated tricolour is our satisfaction and it resides in each Indian’s coronary heart

New Delhi:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged ration card holders had been being compelled to purchase the nationwide flag by the shopkeepers, and accused the BJP of promoting “nationalism” and hurting the poor’s self-respect.

In a Facebook publish in Hindi, Mr Gandhi stated tricolour is our satisfaction and it resides in each Indian’s coronary heart.

“Nationalism can never be sold. It is shameful that while giving ration, poor are being asked to cough up Rs 20 for the tricolour,” Mr Gandhi alleged.

“Along with the tricolour, the BJP government is also attacking the self-respect of the poor of our country,” the previous Congress chief stated as he shared a video purportedly displaying some ration card holders complaining about being compelled to pay Rs 20 to purchase the flag.

Earlier within the day, BJP MP Varun Gandhi too had alleged that ration card holders had been being compelled to purchase the nationwide flag as a situation to avail the ration.

He stated it will likely be unlucky if the celebrations for the seventy fifth anniversary of Independence turn into a burden on the poor.

He, in a tweet in Hindi, stated it was “shameful” to drive the poor to pay for the ‘Tiranga’ and deny them their meals.

‘Tiranga’ lives within the coronary heart of each Indian, Varun Gandhi stated in the identical tweet.

The central authorities has urged individuals to hoist or show the nationwide flag from their properties throughout August 13-15 as a part of its ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

The BJP has been working a marketing campaign to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name an enormous success.