Rahul Gandhi To Visit Panaji Today, Hold Meeting With Party Members

Congress chief and MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Panaji right this moment on his day-long go to to the coastal state.

As per an official assertion from Amarnath Panjikar, Chairman of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Media Department, Rahul Gandhi was earlier scheduled to go to on February 2, which was postponed to February 4 as he had parliamentary commitments and in addition his go to to Raipur on February 3 for ‘bhoomi poojan’ of the memorial in honour of martyrs.

Rahul Gandhi will work together with representatives of the Tourism Sector, Anganwadi employees and others.

Besides this, he’ll handle conferences of staff and also will information candidates of Congress.

During the Wayanad MP’s go to to Goa on Friday, he’ll conduct a door-to-door marketing campaign at Sada, Mormugao at 10 am. Then he can have a gathering with candidates at The International Centre, Dona Paula at 12.30 pm.

At 2.15 pm, Rahul Gandhi can have assembly with representatives of tourism, shack house owners and CII representatives at Dona Paula. In the night at 4 pm he’ll attend “NIRDHAR” digital rally at Sankhali Municipal Ground, Sankhali, Sanquelim.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will happen on March 10.