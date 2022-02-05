Rahul Gandhi Trusts Chinese Media, Questions Our Soldiers: Rajnath Singh

“We have given a clear message to the world that India is not weak anymore,” Rajnath Singh stated

Agra:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for elevating questions on the valour and braveness of Indian troopers.

Mr Gandhi not too long ago stated in Parliament that the variety of casualties on the Indian aspect was increased in comparison with the Chinese aspect in a battle involving the troopers of the 2 nations in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

Referring to a latest report in an Australian newspaper that claimed that 38-50 Chinese troopers have been killed within the Galwan valley battle, Mr Singh stated, “Rahul Gandhi believes in the newspapers of China and raises questions on the courage and valour of Indian soldiers. It hurts when he misleads the people of the country from Parliament.” The defence minister addressed two rallies right here in help of the BJP candidates within the Kheragarh and Agra Rural constituencies forward of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Kundol within the Agra Rural constituency, he slammed the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), alleging that these events are solely after energy, whereas the BJP’s goal is nation constructing.

The picture of the nation has improved on worldwide platforms underneath the saffron occasion’s rule, Mr Singh stated, including that until 2014, no person took an Indian chief critically in a global discussion board, “but now, the whole world listens when India says something”.

“We have given a clear message to the world that India is not weak anymore. It is now capable of giving a befitting reply to its enemies inside the border or outside.

“I wish to remind everybody how our troopers had given befitting replies after the Uri and Pulwama assaults by finishing up a surgical strike and air strikes within the territory of Pakistan,” he said.

Hitting out at the SP, the defence minister said during the party’s rule in Uttar Pradesh, the spirits of the goons were high and even the political circles were dominated by them.

“Under the BJP’s rule, that has modified fully,” he added.

Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Singh said, “In the final 5 years, the economic system of the state has come as much as occupy the second place within the nation. In the subsequent 5 years, it can bag the highest spot.” He praised Adityanath’s efforts on the law-and-order front and said gangsters are being put behind bars now.

“Every family would get faucet water underneath the Har Ghar Nal scheme. Poor households have gotten therapy underneath the Ayushman Bharat scheme. We are additionally planning to deliver the middle-class households underneath the ambit of the scheme,” the senior BJP chief stated.