Rahul: India must take stock after defeats

India captain KL Rahul says there must be some “hard conversations” among the many workforce after their 3-0 defeat within the one-day sequence in opposition to a comparatively inexperienced South Africa aspect.

India have been anticipated to take the sequence and have been boosted by the very fact all three video games have been performed on pitches that suited their aspect, however they may not recover from the road.

The workforce have been with out the injured Rohit Sharma, who can be captain when he returns, however have been in any other case near full-strength.

“Our shot selection has been poor at times and with the ball we haven’t been hitting the right areas consistently enough,” Rahul stated after their agonising four-run loss within the third sport at Newlands on Sunday.

“That’s why we ended up losing the series. We need to try and understand how we can get better as a team.”

India regarded flat at instances within the sequence, although which will need to do with the stifling warmth all three video games have been performed in, however Rahul doesn’t consider the gamers might be questioned for his or her perspective.

“I can’t fault the boys for the passion and the effort. Yes, in terms of skill and understanding ,the situation of the game, sometimes we have gone wrong – but that can happen.”

He believes what’s vital now’s for the workforce to regroup and take inventory of the sequence loss, and make adjustments the place they really feel it’s obligatory.

“We kept making the same mistakes but it is early on in our journey to the World Cup.

“So we should return (house), have some onerous conversations and take a look at ourselves within the mirror to see the place we are able to get higher.”