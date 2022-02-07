Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi condole demise of death of Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar handed away on the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday, triggering an outpouring of nationwide grief, Trend experiences citing India Today.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to supply their condolences. Rahul Gandhi stated she had remained “the most beloved voice of India for many decades” and her “golden voice” was immortal and would “continue to echo in the hearts of her fans”.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted {a photograph} of the veteran singer with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and wrote, “Her death has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian art world. May God give courage to her family members to bear the pain in this hour of grief.”

Other politicians, together with Congress chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted their condolences on the passing of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Ghulam Nabi Azad stated, “Me and my wife are deeply saddened to hear about the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkarji.The nightingale of India enriched the world with her melodious voice. She will live forever in the hearts of music lovers of the world. I pray Almighty that her soul may rest in peace.”