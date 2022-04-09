Rahul Tewatia hits 6,6 off last two balls in spectacular finish for Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans 190 for 4 (Gill 96, Sai Sudharsan 35, Rabada 2-35) beat Punjab Kings 189 for 9 (Livingstone 64, Dhawan 35, Rashid 3-22) by six wickets
Chasing 190, Titans wanted 62 from the final six overs with 9 wickets in hand. But that one large over that may have titled the sport in Titans’ favour did not come till the very finish.
With the equation all the way down to 13 required from three balls, Miller hit it straight in the direction of the bowler, who tried to expire Tewatia on the non-striker’s finish however ended up conceding an overthrow. Tewatia then smashed the subsequent two balls over deep midwicket to steal the victory.
The Shubman Gill present
Mayank Agarwal turned to Kagiso Rabada within the fourth over and Rabada did not disappoint. With his second ball, he acquired Matthew Wade to nick one to the wicketkeeper.
Where is the ultimate push?
Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 101 in 68 balls for the second wicket earlier than Sudharsan skied a Rahul Chahar googly to extra-cover.
The required charge was nonetheless not out of hand, however Arshdeep conceded solely six from the sixteenth over and 5 from the 18th to make issues troublesome for Titans.
Pandya hit two successive fours off Rabada within the nineteenth over however the bowler had Gill mistiming a large full toss to extra-cover. Off his final 16 balls, Gill managed solely 18. However, Tewatia magic saved the day for Titans.
Kings’ sedate begin
Earlier, after being put in, Agarwal acquired Kings off the mark with a 4 off Mohammed Shami earlier than Pandya, as soon as once more sharing the brand new ball, acquired him with a brief ball.
Jonny Bairstow, who changed Bhanuka Rajapaksa within the facet, began with a first-ball 4 however he too did not final lengthy. Trying to ramp a Lockie Ferguson bouncer, he was cramped and ended up providing a dolly to brief third man.
And although every of the primary overs featured at the very least one boundary, Kings might handle solely 43 within the powerplay, their lowest in that section up to now this season.
