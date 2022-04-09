Rahul Tewatia hits 6,6 off last two balls in spectacular finish for Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans 190 for 4 (Gill 96, Sai Sudharsan 35, Rabada 2-35) beat Punjab Kings 189 for 9 (Livingstone 64, Dhawan 35, Rashid 3-22) by six wickets

Shubman Gill performed one more chic innings, scoring a career-best 96 off 59 balls, nevertheless it was Rahul Tewatia ‘s two sixes off the ultimate two balls that took Gujarat Titans over the road towards Punjab Kings on the Brabourne Stadium.

Chasing 190, Titans wanted 62 from the final six overs with 9 wickets in hand. But that one large over that may have titled the sport in Titans’ favour did not come till the very finish.

With 19 required from the ultimate over, Odean Smith began with a large to David Miller however on the subsequent ball, Hardik Pandya acquired run out whereas attempting to sneak in a bye. Rahul Tewatia took a single first ball at hand again the strike to Miller, who then pulled Smith over midwicket for 4.

With the equation all the way down to 13 required from three balls, Miller hit it straight in the direction of the bowler, who tried to expire Tewatia on the non-striker’s finish however ended up conceding an overthrow. Tewatia then smashed the subsequent two balls over deep midwicket to steal the victory.

How Gujarat Titans received a high-scoring thriller•ESPNcricinfo Ltd

The Shubman Gill present

In Titans’ final recreation, towards Delhi Capitals, Gill had scored a sublime 84 off 46 balls . On Friday, it appeared like he was simply persevering with from there. He hit the primary two balls he confronted, from Vaibhav Arora, for fours. Then he acquired caught into Arshdeep Singh. Punching him previous mid-on, pulling him by means of midwicket and chopping him in entrance of canopy, he collected three boundaries in his first over.

Mayank Agarwal turned to Kagiso Rabada within the fourth over and Rabada did not disappoint. With his second ball, he acquired Matthew Wade to nick one to the wicketkeeper.

B Sai Sudharsan , although, proved to be an in a position ally for Gill. The duo took Titans previous 50 within the sixth over, and hit a six every within the subsequent two. Gill introduced up his fifty off 29 balls, steering Titans to 94 for 1 on the midway stage. In the subsequent three overs, he hit three extra fours and reached 80 off 45 balls.

Where is the ultimate push?

Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 101 in 68 balls for the second wicket earlier than Sudharsan skied a Rahul Chahar googly to extra-cover.

The required charge was nonetheless not out of hand, however Arshdeep conceded solely six from the sixteenth over and 5 from the 18th to make issues troublesome for Titans.

Pandya hit two successive fours off Rabada within the nineteenth over however the bowler had Gill mistiming a large full toss to extra-cover. Off his final 16 balls, Gill managed solely 18. However, Tewatia magic saved the day for Titans.

Kings’ sedate begin

Earlier, after being put in, Agarwal acquired Kings off the mark with a 4 off Mohammed Shami earlier than Pandya, as soon as once more sharing the brand new ball, acquired him with a brief ball.

Jonny Bairstow, who changed Bhanuka Rajapaksa within the facet, began with a first-ball 4 however he too did not final lengthy. Trying to ramp a Lockie Ferguson bouncer, he was cramped and ended up providing a dolly to brief third man.

And although every of the primary overs featured at the very least one boundary, Kings might handle solely 43 within the powerplay, their lowest in that section up to now this season.

More to observe…