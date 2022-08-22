Raila Odinga challenges presidential results in Kenyan Supreme Court

The petition was filed on-line Monday morning with a bodily copy anticipated to reach on the court docket’s registry in Nairobi earlier than the 2p native time deadline.

Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja (Aspiration to Unite) coalition claimed it had sufficient proof within the petition to show misconduct by the electoral fee after the August ninth presidential election that resulted in a slim win for Deputy President William Ruto. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s outcomes stated Ruto, 55, gained with 50.49% of the vote towards Odinga’s 48.85%.

This is Odinga’s fifth time operating and third time difficult his loss in presidential elections by means of the Supreme Court, having filed a case after the final two elections in 2013 and 2017. In 2017, the Supreme Court ordered a re-election to be held, which was boycotted by Odinga who once more misplaced to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have a strong petition and we’re hopeful that it will go through,” Maanzo advised CNN on Monday. “We’re asking the court to decide if the constitution was followed in declaring the presidential results. If it was not within the constitution, then it is null and void.”