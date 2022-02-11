Rails Run: Sargent hoping filly can make the right Moves

John Sargent is hoping Nash Rawiller can produce a bit of magic on Four Moves Ahead towards a crack area in Saturday’s Light Fingers Stakes.

Trainer John Sargent conceded his proficient filly Four Moves Ahead has the duty forward of her to make a successful comeback within the Group 2 $200,000 Light Fingers Stakes (1200m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

“You wouldn’t get a better Light Fingers Stakes field than this one,” Sargent mentioned.

“Espiona does look very good, then there is Fangirl, Jamaea – this is a very good race so it will come down to luck in running.”

Despite her spectacular race file that features wins within the Sweet Embrace Stakes and Tea Rose Stakes at Group 2 stage, Four Moves Ahead is at $17 in in a single day TAB Fixed Odds betting for the Light Fingers.

This locations Four Moves Ahead on the fourth line of betting with unbeaten Espiona a dominant favorite at $1.50.

Sargent has even made a major gear change to Four Moves Ahead in a bid to make a race of it with Espiona.

“I’ve put blinkers on her for the first time to see if we can try and find a bit extra to beat the good filly, Espiona, and the others,” he mentioned.

“The barrier draw (13) hasn’t helped but I will leave it to Nash (Rawiller), he knows the filly. She is very well, as good as I can have her for this race.

“We will go to the Surround Stakes next, it’s a Group 1 race and the obvious target, then I will sit down with (owner) Jonathan Munz and work out where we go with the filly after that race.”

Sargent has three runners at his house observe assembly together with the superbly-bred filly, Miss Faberge who makes her debut within the $150,000 Coolmore Pierro Plate (1100m).

Miss Faberge is by increase younger stallion Russian Revolution out of celebrated broodmare Mica’s Bride, the dam of 4 stakeswinners together with Group 1 winners Criterion and Comin’ Through.

The two-year-old filly appears to have inherited her share of the household potential with a powerful trial effort when a detailed second to subsequent Inglis Millennium winner Xtravagant Star at Randwick late final month.

“She is a very good filly,” Sargent mentioned. “We have a tricky draw so we will play it by ear if she jumps well.

“The favourite, Metallicity, is drawn beside us and is obviously the horse to beat on his trials.”

Sargent’s robust stayer Outlandos looms as one of many predominant successful possibilities within the Bisley Workwear Handicap (2400m).

There is a question about numerous the starters staying a powerful 2400m however Outlandos proved he has no points with the gap together with his sport second to Navy Cross within the Magic Millions Subzero (2400m) final begin.

“Outlandos ran very well in the Gold Coast race (Magic Millions Subzero), he had a week out up there after that race and is in great order,” Sargent mentioned.

“Fun Fact will run along and make this a staying test. This will suit Outlandos who, at least, showed he can stay the 2400m last start.”

Sargent can also be testing the Group 1 ATC Australian Oaks potential of final begin winners Gin Martini and Pink Ivory at Newcastle on Saturday.

Gin Martini strains up within the Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1890m) and Pink Ivory contests the Benchmark 64 Handicap (1600m).

The kind round Gin Martini is superb with the filly stakes positioned final season behind Saif and Converge at Group 3 stage. She broke her maiden final begin when beating older horses in a category 1 at Canberra with the runner-up Sprout Wings scoring at her subsequent run.

Pink Ivory, a nicely bred by Redwood out of twin Group 1 winner Lotteria, received her maiden at simply her second race begin with a robust end to attain from Flying Witness at Gosford on New Year’s Eve. The second placegetter has additionally franked the shape however successful at Newcastle final begin.

“They are both good staying fillies heading towards the Oaks,” Sargent mentioned.

■■■

Colette can equal the feat of two of the best mares of all-time, Winx and Sunline, if she goes back-to-back within the Group 2 $250,000 Apollo Stakes (1400m).

Hall of Famers Winx and Sunline are the one mares to be a number of winners of the Apollo Stakes.

Winx received the race thrice in 2016-17 and 2019, and Sunline received in 2000-01.

Godolphin’s Colette defeated Kolding and Verry Elleegant within the Apollo 12 months in the past and the trio are clashing once more.

Colette is at $6 in in a single day TAB Fixed Odds betting behind Think It Over ($4) and reigning Horse of the Year Verry Elleegant ($5).

Trainer James Cummings mentioned Colette is “moving great” in preparation for her return to racing.

“We like the way she hit the line in her barrier trial at Randwick,” Cummings mentioned.

“She has won first-up over seven furlongs (1400m) at Randwick before and she looks like getting a good run from the draw.

“As strong a race as it is it would be good to see her running well against these horses and putting herself right back in the mix.”

Cummings entered Cascadian for the Apollo Stakes however determined to ship the gelding to Melbourne for the primary Group 1 race of the 12 months, the $750,000 C.F. Orr Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.

“We’re delighted with the way the horse is going,” Cummings mentioned. “I actually feel like we’ve got him quite forward (fit).

“We’ve been delighted by the way he’s been training, so much so that he could run a very promising race first-up and that would be good to see for the sake of laying a good platform for the rest of his preparation.”

■■■

Trainer Adrian Bott has Riodini primed for his comeback within the Group 2 Apollo Stakes.

“We have tried to have Riodini more forward first-up this time around than he was last preparation,” Bott mentioned. “He took a couple of runs to get properly fit and for the blinkers to go on last time.

“But he resumes with both of those in the Apollo and he has trialled up accordingly.”

Riodini’s stablemate Embracer resumes within the Group 3 Southern Cross Stakes (1200m).

“Embracer has only had the one barrier trial but he’s the type of horse that always races well fresh,” Bott mentioned.

5 years in the past

Champion mare Winx was at her imperious greatest as she cruised away from outdated rival Hartnell to win the Apollo Stakes simply by almost three lengths at Royal Randwick. This was Winx’s 14th consecutive win of her well-known 33-race successful streak. Global Glamour confirmed dazzling velocity to cross from a large barrier, lead by a margin for many of the race and though tiring late, she held off Foxplay to win the Silver Shadow Stakes. Black Heart Bart received six Group 1 races with 5 recorded at Caulfield together with the CF Orr Stakes when he defeating Turn Me Loose.

10 years in the past

Rain Affair, ridden by Corey Brown, was on the peak of his profession, scoring his ninth win in succession when he led all through and comfortably defeated Shoot Out and Danleigh within the Apollo Stakes, run that 12 months at Rosehill. Promising filly Sea Siren was having solely her fourth begin when she received the Light Fingers Stakes, holding off the late surge of Streama. Hall of Famer Black Caviar solely raced past 1200m as soon as in her profession within the CF Orr Stakes when she demolished her rivals by greater than three lengths, recording the 18th consecutive win of her unbeaten 25-start profession.

20 years in the past

Ha Ha, winner of the Golden Slipper the earlier 12 months, is the one three-year-old filly to win the Apollo Stakes this century. She took on the older horses in 2002 and dominated the race, bounding away to win by greater than three lengths from El Mirada and Tie The Knot. Speedy Ancient Song led all through to win the Light Finger Stakes. Barkada turned the fifth three-year-old in succession to win the Orr Stakes, main all through and holding off champion Northerly to win by greater than a size.

Originally printed as Trainer John Sargent applies a gear change to Four Moves Ahead for her Light Fingers bid