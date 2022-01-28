Railway Exam Protests: 4 Arrested For Vandalism, Pelting Stones In Bihar

Student union AISA and different youth organizations have additionally known as for “Bihar Bandh” at this time.

Patna:

As many as 4 individuals have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Bihar’s Patna for staging a protest in opposition to alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board’s NTPC stage 1 exam results, stated Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Singh stated, “4 people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna on January 24.”

The DM additional knowledgeable that the probe is on to seek out who provoked the scholars to take regulation into their very own arms, as six teaching institute lecturers have been named by the arrested throughout interrogation.

“During the enquiry, 6 coaching institute teachers were named for provoking them. We’ve taken cognizance of some viral videos for probe,” he stated.

Meanwhile, terming the committee shaped by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the considerations raised by the aspirants of alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board’s NTPC stage 1 examination outcomes as a “hoax”, pupil union AISA and different youth organizations have called for “Bihar Bandh” today and refused to bathroom down regardless of the formation of the committee.

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav together with others in a press assertion stated that the committee shaped by the ministry is a “conspiracy” to postpone the matter until the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections,” they stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)