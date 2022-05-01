Rain denies Chris Dent chance to push on in high-scoring draw





Gloucestershire 443 for two (Dent 207*, Harris 124, Hammond 75*) drew with Surrey 603 (Smith 234*, Clark 137, Pope 84, Curran 64)

Inclement May Day climate conspired to disclaim Gloucestershire’s Chris Dent the chance of creating a brand new career-best rating when the ultimate day of the LV=Insurance County Championship match in opposition to Surrey in Bristol was deserted with no ball being bowled.

Unbeaten on 207 in a single day, the Bristolian had his sights educated on the non-public greatest rating of 268 he made on this floor in opposition to Glamorgan in September 2015. In the occasion, no play was potential and Gloucestershire, replying to Surrey’s mammoth 603, have been unable to enhance upon their in a single day first innings rating of 443 for two.

Persistent gentle rain rendered the Seat Unique Stadium outfield sodden and dominated out any probability of play earlier than lunch. No sooner did the ground-staff take away the big covers and begin the mopping-up operation within the afternoon, than the rain returned, ending any additional prospect of the match resuming. Umpires Alex Wharf and Ian Blackwell staged a short inspection at 1.30pm earlier than electing to name the competition off quickly afterwards.

With no additional bonus factors accessible and the match heading inexorably in direction of a draw, neither facet was too sad on the prospect of packing up and returning house in worsening circumstances. Of the 2, Gloucestershire will little doubt be happier, having claimed 15 factors in whole, in contrast with Surrey’s 11.





