Rain forecast to continue as Sydney clocks up wettest March on record

As NSW grapples with extra heavy rain, floods and robust winds, long-term forecasts counsel there will likely be little reprieve from moist climate for the state over the approaching months.

As the month attracts to an in depth, Sydney has recorded its wettest March, breaking earlier information relationship again to 1859.

The metropolis clocked 537mm of rain for the month as of 11am on Wednesday, marking it the wettest March with 42 hours to spare. It can be the sixth wettest month on document for Sydney.

A automotive is inundated by floodwater in Lismore. Credit:Getty

The second wettest March was in 1942 when 521.4mm fell at Sydney Observatory Hill, adopted by 474.6mm in 1870.