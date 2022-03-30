Rain forecast to continue as Sydney clocks up wettest March on record
As NSW grapples with extra heavy rain, floods and robust winds, long-term forecasts counsel there will likely be little reprieve from moist climate for the state over the approaching months.
As the month attracts to an in depth, Sydney has recorded its wettest March, breaking earlier information relationship again to 1859.
The metropolis clocked 537mm of rain for the month as of 11am on Wednesday, marking it the wettest March with 42 hours to spare. It can be the sixth wettest month on document for Sydney.
The second wettest March was in 1942 when 521.4mm fell at Sydney Observatory Hill, adopted by 474.6mm in 1870.
Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino mentioned that earlier than final yr, June had usually been Sydney’s wettest month on common.
However, excessive climate occasions this March and final resulted in extremely moist circumstances, which had shifted the long-term common to now make this month the wettest of the yr. “It’s shifted the climatology of Sydney long term,” he mentioned.
Mr Domensino mentioned there had been a basic development in direction of extra rain in the summertime months, whereas winter was now dryer. “There is a climate-change fingerprint here. Rainfall is geared more towards summer than winter,” he mentioned.
The Bureau of Meteorology has launched 24-hour rainfall totals from 9am on Tuesday to 9am on Wednesday. They present Alstonville, a city between Ballina and Lismore in northern NSW, obtained 431mm in these 24 hours.