Rain ruins de Minaur’s biggest clay day

Alex de Minaur should return to the Rafa Nadal Court for the most important clay-court date in his profession on Sunday after his Barcelona Open semi-final in opposition to Carlos Alcaraz was hit by but extra rain in Spain.

The Australian No.1 was locked at 2-2 with the Spanish teen sensation in what promised to be an engrossing contest when one other of the downpours which have plagued the match all week, compelled the gamers off on Saturday night.

After having already endured greater than a three-hour wait to get the competition underneath means with rain falling, organisers reluctantly determined to desert the day’s motion and schedule each semi-finals and last to be performed on what guarantees to be a busy Sunday.

Both the match between Alcaraz-de Minaur and the opposite semi between Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Argentine Diego Schwartzman – which was additionally locked at 2-2 – will resume at 11am native time (7pm AEST) on Sunday earlier than the ultimate later within the day.

The postponement was an enormous anti-climax for a sell-out crowd of 8,000 who had flocked to the Pista Rafa Nadal at Barcelona’s Real Club de Tenis Barcelona to cheer on the brand new younger taking pictures star of Spanish tennis.

Alcaraz’s victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday had been met with scenes of real pleasure, leaving the likeable de Minaur to play public enemy primary in the principle area.

But de Minaur confirmed, even within the transient duel the pair loved, that he’ll throw every part on the 18-year-old who will subsequent week grow to be the youngest participant to make the highest 10 within the males’s recreation since Nadal himself in 2005.

Though Alcaraz has energy weapons that the 23-year-old Sydneysider doesn’t possess, it was arduous to recognise that truth within the early exchanges as de Minaur unleashed his greatest forehands to attempt to unsettle the teen.

After opening with a service maintain to like, de Minaur nearly earned a break in Alcaraz’s first service recreation, when the Spaniard’s winner at break level down was initially referred to as out earlier than the ruling was overturned.

De Minaur, who himself then needed to maintain off a break level in his subsequent recreation, appeared in sharp nick, exhibiting lightning reflexes to place away a volley that had looped up off a web wire.

There is way to play for. If he could make the primary clay-court last of his profession, de Minaur will subsequent week discover himself again on the planet’s high 20.