Rain threat looms over IPL 2022 playoff matches in Kolkata





Kolkata skilled a quick afternoon bathe on the day, and extra rain is forecast for the night, with an almost 60% probability of precipitation between 6pm and 9pm. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30pm. Rain may additionally have an effect on Wednesday evening’s Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with a 50% probability of showers forecast.

But Naresh Ojha, the vice-president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, was assured that the match on Tuesday would go forward, reckoning that play may start inside an hour of the rain stopping. “Our drainage is excellent, and we have full covers for the outfield,” he informed ESPNcricinfo. “Even if we can start by 10.10pm, we can have a full 20-overs game, or the worst-case scenario is five overs per side with a 11.56pm start.”

This will imply that if no play – or Super Over – is feasible on Tuesday, Titans will qualify for the IPL closing because the table-toppers, whereas Royals will face the winner of the Eliminator within the second Qualifier, in Ahmedabad later within the week. If Wednesday’s Eliminator is washed out too, Super Giants will undergo to the second Qualifier, with Royal Challengers knocked out.

The second Qualifier and the ultimate are scheduled to be performed in Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively.

Kolkata and the remainder of West Bengal have skilled wet climate over the previous week. A Nor’wester or Kalbaisakhi – a quick and violent thunderstorm that impacts India’s japanese states and Bangladesh – accompanied by 90kph winds lashed the state on Saturday and prompted 4 deaths, in response to information stories. The glass façade of the Eden Gardens press field additionally suffered minor harm throughout the storm.

The drainage amenities at Eden Gardens came under scrutiny in 2015 following the abandonment of an India-South Africa T20I as a result of outfield remaining waterlogged hours after a 30-minute downpour. The drainage system has since been upgraded, nonetheless, and the bottom workers have additionally adopted the follow of protecting your complete outfield – a sight that’s widespread in Sri Lanka, however much less so at Indian venues.





