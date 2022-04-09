Raisi: Iran will never step back from its right in Vienna talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi mentioned on Saturday that the

authorities won’t ever step again from the rights of the Iranians in

nuclear negotiations, Trend reviews citing IRNA.

Speaking on the National Nuclear Technology Day celebration on

Saturday, President Raisi mentioned that Iran’s nuclear scientists, and

on the head of them nuclear martyrs, had been individuals who actively confronted

quite a few obstacles whereas they by no means succumbed.

President Raisi famous that the enemies know effectively that nuclear

weapons haven’t any place within the Islamic Republic’s protection doctrine,

and the IAEA has confirmed greater than 15 occasions in its reviews that

there have been no violations of Iran’s nuclear actions.

Stating that the desire of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to

defend the inalienable proper of the Iranians, President Raisi

highlighted that they’ll by no means enable the hegemonic powers to

encroach upon Iranians’ inalienable rights, or decelerate or cease

Iran’s peaceable nuclear actions.

President Raisi added that the trail to rising achievements

and peaceable nuclear capabilities will proceed with energy.

Iran introduced a number of hundred occasions that the nuclear actions

of the Islamic Republic of Iran are peaceable though the enemies

don’t wish to settle for the truth, President Raisi harassed they

is not going to step again from the rights of the Iranians within the (Vienna)

negotiations.

The President mentioned that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not

deserted the negotiations and won’t cease it, however their technique

is similar technique that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei introduced.

President Raisi visited 9 new home-made nuclear achievements,

in addition to different scientific and peaceable ones lately,

together with completely different generations of Iranian-made centrifuges.

Speaking on the National Nuclear Technology Day celebration

attended by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Head of Atomic Energy

Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami known as on the

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be dedicated to

implementing its authorized duties and cease succumbing to extreme

calls for, pressures, and malign operations from Iran’s enemies.

Eslami added that the AEOI has managed to organize the

Comprehensive Strategic Document of Iran’s Nuclear Industry for the

subsequent twenty years with the collaboration of a bunch of Iranian

consultants.

He additionally mentioned that paperwork for human sources growth,

radiation software growth to cowl all home merchandise,

and nuclear energy growth, together with a program for establishing

1,000 megawatts of nuclear energy within the aforementioned timeframe,

have been ready.

Iran’s nuclear chief additionally famous that the group has

deliberate to direct interactions with the IAEA in the direction of an expert

strategy and to organize the Country Program Framework (CPF) to

submit it to the IAEA to stop future allegations and

psychological operations by the enemies on Iran’s nuclear

actions.